Akshat Sundrani

FEB 11, 2022

Mouni Roy & Suraj’s honeymoon diaries

Paradise on earth

Mouni and Suraj flew to the breathtaking Kashmir for their honeymoon just a few days after their wedding

Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram

Mr. and Mrs. Nambiar went on some snow adventures in the winter wonderland and their pictures left everyone in awe

Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram

Embarking adventures

Here, Mr. Nambiar makes it look all dashing on his snowmobile and grabs all eyes on him

Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram

Mr. Nambiar

Here, Mouni looks gorgeous as she experiences snowfall and appears to be lost in the Kashmir vibe

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Breathtaking snowfall

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar keep it warm in their cosy outfits by embracing each other

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Embracing each other

In the midst of snow-capped mountains, Mouni channelled her inner bookworm

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Channelled inner bookworm

The couple is "SunMooning" in Gulmarg, as they call it and they appear to be unwinding after the exhausting wedding festivities

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

SunMooning

Here, the duo looks adorable together as Suraj holds Mouni in his arms

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Match made in heaven

