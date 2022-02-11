Television
FEB 11, 2022
Mouni Roy & Suraj’s honeymoon diaries
Paradise on earth
Mouni and Suraj flew to the breathtaking Kashmir for their honeymoon just a few days after their wedding
Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram
Mr. and Mrs. Nambiar went on some snow adventures in the winter wonderland and their pictures left everyone in awe
Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram
Embarking adventures
Here, Mr. Nambiar makes it look all dashing on his snowmobile and grabs all eyes on him
Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram
Mr. Nambiar
Here, Mouni looks gorgeous as she experiences snowfall and appears to be lost in the Kashmir vibe
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Breathtaking snowfall
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar keep it warm in their cosy outfits by embracing each other
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Embracing each other
In the midst of snow-capped mountains, Mouni channelled her inner bookworm
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Channelled inner bookworm
The couple is "SunMooning" in Gulmarg, as they call it and they appear to be unwinding after the exhausting wedding festivities
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
SunMooning
Here, the duo looks adorable together as Suraj holds Mouni in his arms
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Match made in heaven
