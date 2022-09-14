Heading 3

Mouni Roy’s golden shimmery style

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 14, 2022

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Mouni Roy has sported a gorgeous bodycon floral embroidery work shimmery golden gown. It is an off-shoulder gown with a high slit

    Forest Queen

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Brahmastra actress sported a shiny golden top and flared skirt. The top has an attached long cloth like a dupatta

    Autumn leaf

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a beautiful gown. It has a gorgeous backless pearl top and a shimmery golden pleated design skirt

     Elegant diva

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Naagin actress looks like she is in a trance as she dances around in a black crop top and golden flared skirt

    Dreamy look

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Mouni Roy looked elegant as she sported a golden silk saree with self-work and paired it with temple jewellery

   Traditional charm

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Here, the actress has sported a sequin work and ombre style bodycon dress. It is off-shoulder dual-shade dress

   Party ready

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Mouni has sported a perfect festive look with a designer golden saree, with beads work blouse

   Heavy work saree

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

The actress looks cute and fiery in the stunning black one-shoulder top and a pleated golden short skirt

    Date night

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Mouni Roy sported a strappy dress with heavy sequin work on the dress. She paired it with a feathery stole

    Red carpet look

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Here she has sported a bodycon and backless, shimmery deep neck gown. It has net detailing at the bottom

  Picturesque gown

