Heading 3
Mouni Roy’s golden shimmery style
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 14, 2022
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni Roy has sported a gorgeous bodycon floral embroidery work shimmery golden gown. It is an off-shoulder gown with a high slit
Forest Queen
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Brahmastra actress sported a shiny golden top and flared skirt. The top has an attached long cloth like a dupatta
Autumn leaf
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a beautiful gown. It has a gorgeous backless pearl top and a shimmery golden pleated design skirt
Elegant diva
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Naagin actress looks like she is in a trance as she dances around in a black crop top and golden flared skirt
Dreamy look
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni Roy looked elegant as she sported a golden silk saree with self-work and paired it with temple jewellery
Traditional charm
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Here, the actress has sported a sequin work and ombre style bodycon dress. It is off-shoulder dual-shade dress
Party ready
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni has sported a perfect festive look with a designer golden saree, with beads work blouse
Heavy work saree
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
The actress looks cute and fiery in the stunning black one-shoulder top and a pleated golden short skirt
Date night
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni Roy sported a strappy dress with heavy sequin work on the dress. She paired it with a feathery stole
Red carpet look
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Here she has sported a bodycon and backless, shimmery deep neck gown. It has net detailing at the bottom
Picturesque gown
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kapil Sharma with his family