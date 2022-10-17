Heading 3

Mouni to Hina: Divas in floral outfits

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 15, 2022

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

This diva’s outfit choice has to be the best! Watch Rubina slay like a queen in a black floral printed plunging neckline bodycon outfit

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni’s fashion game is always on point, and here too, she nails her beach look as she flaunts her multicolored floral short dress

Mouni Roy

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina is an absolute babe as she looks exotic in this red floral printed bodycon outfit

Hina Khan

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Look at Surbhi rock her white satin floral printed one-shoulder dress effortlessly

Surbhi Chandna

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Take cues from Jasmin on how to nail a cute red floral dress with sheer elegance

Jasmin Bhasin

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita looks all set for a beach vacay as she dons this leafy printed V-neck short dress

Ankita Lokhande

Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram

We can’t overlook Disha’s heart-melting smile in this gorgeous red slit bodycon floral printed outfit 

Disha Parmar

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Here, Shweta’s jaw-dropping curves and million-dollar smile perfectly compliments her floral-printed thigh-high slit dress

Shweta Tiwari

Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram

Shivangi looks drop-dead gorgeous and cheerful in a pink floral printed dress

Shivangi Joshi

Image source: Poonams Kaurture Instagram

Shraddha's blue-tiful outfit and pretty smile are enough to make many hearts skip a beat

Shraddha Arya

