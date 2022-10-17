Heading 3
Mouni to Hina: Divas in floral outfits
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 15, 2022
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
This diva’s outfit choice has to be the best! Watch Rubina slay like a queen in a black floral printed plunging neckline bodycon outfit
Rubina Dilaik
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni’s fashion game is always on point, and here too, she nails her beach look as she flaunts her multicolored floral short dress
Mouni Roy
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina is an absolute babe as she looks exotic in this red floral printed bodycon outfit
Hina Khan
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Look at Surbhi rock her white satin floral printed one-shoulder dress effortlessly
Surbhi Chandna
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Take cues from Jasmin on how to nail a cute red floral dress with sheer elegance
Jasmin Bhasin
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita looks all set for a beach vacay as she dons this leafy printed V-neck short dress
Ankita Lokhande
Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram
We can’t overlook Disha’s heart-melting smile in this gorgeous red slit bodycon floral printed outfit
Disha Parmar
Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Here, Shweta’s jaw-dropping curves and million-dollar smile perfectly compliments her floral-printed thigh-high slit dress
Shweta Tiwari
Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Shivangi looks drop-dead gorgeous and cheerful in a pink floral printed dress
Shivangi Joshi
Image source: Poonams Kaurture Instagram
Shraddha's blue-tiful outfit and pretty smile are enough to make many hearts skip a beat
Shraddha Arya
