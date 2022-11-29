Heading 3

Mouni to Nia:
Divas in hot pink outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

This boss woman can’t stop making our jaws drop with her stunning hot pink blazer look and swag and we’re taking notes!

Shweta Tiwari

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni’s hot pink monokini, perfectly toned body and amazing fashion sense can make anyone sweep off their feet

Mouni Roy

Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna’s pretty hot pink strapless outfit and sheer elegance is what makes her a Fashion Icon!

Aamna Sharif

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

We can’t stop gazing at Hina’s curves in this polka-printed hot pink monokini that can easily make many hearts swoon 

Hina Khan

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Looking gorgeous as ever, Jasmin looks like an absolute babe in this hot pink satin dress

Jasmin Bhasin

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Beautiful and Fabulous! Tina’s stunning look in this hot pink co-ord set is enough to make angels fall!

Tina Datta

Image source: Munmun Dutta Instagram

Taking the barbiecore trend to another level, Munmun looks mesmerizing as she stuns here in an off-shoulder pink outfit 

Munmun Dutta

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Rubina yet again leaves us amazed with her hot pink embellished attire

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia knows how to make heads turn with her jaw-dropping look! She stuns as she strikes a pose in a hot pink slit gown

Nia Sharma

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

And a little oomph is no harm to anyone! Look at this diva slaying like a queen in a strapless hot pink bodycon gown

Shraddha Arya

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here