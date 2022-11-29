Mouni to Nia:
Divas in hot pink outfits
Pramila Mandal
NOV 29, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
This boss woman can’t stop making our jaws drop with her stunning hot pink blazer look and swag and we’re taking notes!
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni’s hot pink monokini, perfectly toned body and amazing fashion sense can make anyone sweep off their feet
Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna’s pretty hot pink strapless outfit and sheer elegance is what makes her a Fashion Icon!
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
We can’t stop gazing at Hina’s curves in this polka-printed hot pink monokini that can easily make many hearts swoon
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Looking gorgeous as ever, Jasmin looks like an absolute babe in this hot pink satin dress
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Beautiful and Fabulous! Tina’s stunning look in this hot pink co-ord set is enough to make angels fall!
Image source: Munmun Dutta Instagram
Taking the barbiecore trend to another level, Munmun looks mesmerizing as she stuns here in an off-shoulder pink outfit
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Rubina yet again leaves us amazed with her hot pink embellished attire
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia knows how to make heads turn with her jaw-dropping look! She stuns as she strikes a pose in a hot pink slit gown
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
And a little oomph is no harm to anyone! Look at this diva slaying like a queen in a strapless hot pink bodycon gown
