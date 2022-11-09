Heading 3
Mouni to Sriti: Stars who are bookworms
Image source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant loves to read books whenever she gets time off work.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni is extremely well-read and her love for books is evident through her captions and posts on social media.
Mouni Roy
Image Credit- Ipshita Dey Belgaonkar
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame loves to read fiction and her favourite is ‘PS: I Love You' by Cecelia Ahern.
Amruta Khanvilkar
Image credit- Sidhant Ikhe Photography
The Bigg Boss 16 star’s favourite genres are non-fiction and comedy
Tina Datta
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The Naagin 6 actress is fond of reading and always carries a book with her to the sets or when she is travelling
Tejasswi Prakash
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Main Hoon Aparajita star is known to spend her weekends and time off curled up in her sofa with her best friend, books
Shweta Tiwari
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star unwinds by reading a book
Divyanka Tripathi
Image source- Shubhangi Atre Instagram
The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress believes that imagination and creativity gets strengthened by reading books
Shubhangi Atre
Video source- Sriti Jha instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame has herself immersed in poems and stories
Sriti Jha
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya feels reading helps people to get new ideas and inspiration
