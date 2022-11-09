Heading 3

Mouni to Sriti: Stars who are bookworms

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

Nov 09, 2022

Image source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant loves to read books whenever she gets time off work. 

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni is extremely well-read and her love for books is evident through her captions and posts on social media.

Mouni Roy

Image Credit- Ipshita Dey Belgaonkar

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame loves to read fiction and her favourite is ‘PS: I Love You' by Cecelia Ahern.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Image credit- Sidhant Ikhe Photography

The Bigg Boss 16 star’s favourite genres are non-fiction and comedy

Tina Datta

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The Naagin 6 actress is fond of reading and always carries a book with her to the sets or when she is travelling

Tejasswi Prakash

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Main Hoon Aparajita star is known to spend her weekends and time off curled up in her sofa with her best friend, books

Shweta Tiwari

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star unwinds by reading a book

Divyanka Tripathi

Image source- Shubhangi Atre Instagram

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress believes that imagination and creativity gets strengthened by reading books 

Shubhangi Atre

Video source- Sriti Jha instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame has herself immersed in poems and stories 

Sriti Jha

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya feels reading helps people to get new ideas and inspiration

