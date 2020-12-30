Naagin's successful journey decoded December 30, 2020
Naagin is currently one of the successfully running shows in India
The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor
All the seasons of the show have enjoyed great success
The show has always stayed on top of the TRP charts
It first aired on November 1, 2015 and has been entertaining the audience since then
The fourth season was introduced with a new title Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel
Ekta Kapoor brought Naagin 4 to an abrupt end owing to the COVID 19 crisis, and paved the way for Naagin 5
The fifth season premiered on 9 August 2020 and Hina Khan was also a part of the show
Fans are loving Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's acting and chemistry in the new season
According to Ekta, the reason why Naagin is working is because it is a retro drama, it's like a film out of the 80s which we don't make anymore
