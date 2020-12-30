Naagin's successful journey decoded

December 30, 2020

Naagin is currently one of the successfully running shows in India

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor

All the seasons of the show have enjoyed great success

The show has always stayed on top of the TRP charts

It first aired on November 1, 2015 and has been entertaining the audience since then
The fourth season was introduced with a new title Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel

Ekta Kapoor brought Naagin 4 to an abrupt end owing to the COVID 19 crisis, and paved the way for Naagin 5

The fifth season premiered on 9 August 2020 and Hina Khan was also a part of the show

Fans are loving Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's acting and chemistry in the new season

According to Ekta, the reason why Naagin is working is because it is a retro drama, it's like a film out of the 80s which we don't make anymore

