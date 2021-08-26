AUGUST 26, 2021

 Nakuul Mehta with his cute family 

Nakuul and his wife are seen enjoying a day in the park with their adorable child

He posted this adorable picture when their little baby boy turned 6 months old

They often post videos of them singing to their little one and we just cannot get enough


Taking a dip in the pool with your infant is just another indescribable feeling altogether and looks like grandpa joined in as well

We love how Nakuul and his wife make so many efforts to keep their baby entertained and happy 

Nakuul gives his son some fatherly love and cuddles as they pose under the clear blue sky

His wife definitely appreciates Nakuul for the doting husband and loving father that he is

A heartwarming picture of the couple on the hospital bed right before their baby boy made an appearance

The family, including Nakuul’s parents, got together to celebrate the joyful festival of Holi


Nakuul is seen acting goofy in the background as his mom and wife pose for a selfie together

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here