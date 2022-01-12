Entertainment
Rishika Shah
Jan 12, 2022
Nakuul Mehta’s cute moments with family
Couple Goals
Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee were blessed with a baby boy, Sufi in February 2021
Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram
Christmas Cheer
The family of 3 enjoyed an intimate Christmas celebration in matching sweaters
Video: Nakuul Mehta instagram
Picture Perfect
The Mehtas were all smiles as they posed together for a family photo
Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram
Twinning & Winning
Nakuul twinned in a matching blush pink shade with his son, on the occasion of Diwali
Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram
Visiting On Sets
The adorable baby boy also visited his daddy on his set and made his day!
Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram
Happiness In A Frame
This super adorable family picture is literally radiating happiness through our screens
Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram
Love Is In The Air
Apart from bonding with their son, the couple also spends quality time with each other
Video: Jankee Mehta instagram
In-House Concert
They often post videos of them singing to their little one and we just cannot get enough
Video: Nakuul Mehta instagram
Half A Year
He posted this adorable picture when their little baby boy turned 6 months old
Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram
Splashy Time
Taking a dip in the pool with your infant is just another indescribable feeling altogether and looks like grandpa joined in as well
Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram
