Entertainment

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 12, 2022

Nakuul Mehta’s cute moments with family

Couple Goals

Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee were blessed with a baby boy, Sufi in February 2021

Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram

Christmas Cheer

The family of 3 enjoyed an intimate Christmas celebration in matching sweaters

Video: Nakuul Mehta instagram

Picture Perfect

The Mehtas were all smiles as they posed together for a family photo

Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram

Twinning & Winning

Nakuul twinned in a matching blush pink shade with his son, on the occasion of Diwali

Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram

Visiting On Sets

The adorable baby boy also visited his daddy on his set and made his day!

Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram

Happiness In A Frame

This super adorable family picture is literally radiating happiness through our screens

Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram

Love Is In The Air

Apart from bonding with their son, the couple also spends quality time with each other

Video: Jankee Mehta instagram

In-House Concert

They often post videos of them singing to their little one and we just cannot get enough

Video: Nakuul Mehta instagram

Half A Year

He posted this adorable picture when their little baby boy turned 6 months old

Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram

Splashy Time

Taking a dip in the pool with your infant is just another indescribable feeling altogether and looks like grandpa joined in as well

Image: Nakuul Mehta instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani’s jet-set chic looks

Click Here