NAKUUL MEHTA & JANKEE: ROMANTIC MOMENTS
television
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 10, 2023
Image Source - Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh look stylish as they happily pose together for pictures
Happy souls
Image Source - Nakuul Mehta Instagram
They are regarded among the most sizzling couples in the entertainment industry
Hot selfies
Image Source - Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Even after years of their marriage, the couple loves to go for romantic lunch dates
Romantic lunch
Image Source - Nakuul Mehta Instagram
The duo is seen flashing big smiles as they pose in front of the elevator mirror
Chilling together
Image Source - Nakuul Mehta Instagram
The love between the two is very evident to the world as they are seen hugging each other
Warm hug
Image Source - Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul and Jankee love to party together and they often share selfies from these parties
Partying together
Video Source - Nakuul Mehta Instagram
The couple is seen enjoying their time together as they go for a long drive
Long drives
Image Source - Nakuul Mehta Instagram
The couple looks fashionable as they twin in green tops and white shorts
Twinning in green
