Nakuul to Aamir: Hands-on-dads of TV

TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

FEB 25, 2023

Source- Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

The Voh Toh Hai Albelaa actor is very fond of kids and was blessed with a baby girl in 2022

Shaheer Sheikh

Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta is a father to a two year old son Sufi with whom he loves spending all his spare time

Nakuul Mehta

Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar surely understands dad duties as a first time father and loves spending time with his newborn

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

The father son duo is very popular on social media for their adorable and fun filled chemistry

Arjun Bijlani

Source- Shabir Ahluwalia Instagram

The Kumkum Bhagya actor is hands on father of two sweet boys Azai and Ivaar

Shabir Ahluwalia

Source- Aamir Ali Instagram

Aamir Ali is father of a cute daughter Ayra and often shares glimpses of their fun times on social media

Aamir Ali

Source- Karanvir Bohra Instagram

Karanvir Bohra is a proud father to three little angels whom he loves to pamper

Karanvir Bohra 

Source- Jay Bhanushali Instagram

Jay Bhanushali’s chemistry with his little one Tara is a massive hit on social media

Jay Bhanushali 

Source- Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary became father of two little adorable daughters in 2022 and he is enjoying the new parenthood phase

Gurmeet Choudhary 

