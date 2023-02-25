Heading 3
Nakuul to Aamir: Hands-on-dads of TV
TELEVISION
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 25, 2023
Source- Shaheer Sheikh Instagram
The Voh Toh Hai Albelaa actor is very fond of kids and was blessed with a baby girl in 2022
Shaheer Sheikh
Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta is a father to a two year old son Sufi with whom he loves spending all his spare time
Nakuul Mehta
Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar surely understands dad duties as a first time father and loves spending time with his newborn
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Disha Parmar in lovely lehengas
Rubina Dilaik's natural pics
Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
The father son duo is very popular on social media for their adorable and fun filled chemistry
Arjun Bijlani
Source- Shabir Ahluwalia Instagram
The Kumkum Bhagya actor is hands on father of two sweet boys Azai and Ivaar
Shabir Ahluwalia
Source- Aamir Ali Instagram
Aamir Ali is father of a cute daughter Ayra and often shares glimpses of their fun times on social media
Aamir Ali
Source- Karanvir Bohra Instagram
Karanvir Bohra is a proud father to three little angels whom he loves to pamper
Karanvir Bohra
Source- Jay Bhanushali Instagram
Jay Bhanushali’s chemistry with his little one Tara is a massive hit on social media
Jay Bhanushali
Source- Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary became father of two little adorable daughters in 2022 and he is enjoying the new parenthood phase
Gurmeet Choudhary
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.