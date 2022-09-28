Heading 3

Navratri Day 3: Dazzle in Royal Blue

Arushi Srivastava 

TELEVISION

SEPT 28, 2022

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Naagin 6 actress is looking stunning in the shimmery pleated saree. She paired it with a designer blouse and a golden waist belt

  Tejasswi Prakash’s
  shimmery saree

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

Kundali Bhagya actress looks fashionable yet simple in a royal blue lehanga set. It has a mirror work blouse and flared skirt

   Shraddha Arya’s dreamy look

Image source- Nikki Tamboli instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame looks ravishing in the blue floral design crop top and shimmery slit skirt

  Nikki Tamboli indo-western look

Image source- Rubian Dilaik instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalist Rubina Dilaik looks bewitching in the beautiful blue lehanga with mirror work and traditional jewellery

  Rubina Dilaik’s mirror    work lehanga

Image source- Jannat Zubair instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalist Jannat Zubair looks marvellous in a blue lehenga with embroided top and flared skirt with dupatta

  Jannat Zubair’s
  embroidery lehenga

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram

You can sport a simple yet stylish look this Navratri with a blue block print kurta and pants set just like Divyanka Tripathi

   Divyanka Tripathi’s
   Block print suit

Image source- Rupali Ganguly instagram

Anupamaa lead is looking fabulous in a blue and silver silk saree. She paired the look with a floral work full sleeves blouse and choker necklace

Rupali Ganguly’s elegant silk saree

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Shivangi Joshi looks like a doll in the beautiful blue lehenga with silver work and a sheer dupatta

  Shivangi Joshi’s                    shimmery lehenga

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Hina Khan is festive ready in the gorgeous blue lehenga with heavy embroidery and shimmer work over it. She paired it with a beautiful traditional choker

  Hina Khan’s full embroidery   work lehenga

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Brahmastra actress is a sight to behold as she sported a plain royal blue suit with a tie and dye dupatta

  Mouni Roy’s   traditional look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: White outfit inspiration
 from TV divas

Click Here