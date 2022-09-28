Heading 3
Navratri Day 3: Dazzle in Royal Blue
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 28, 2022
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Naagin 6 actress is looking stunning in the shimmery pleated saree. She paired it with a designer blouse and a golden waist belt
Tejasswi Prakash’s
shimmery saree
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Kundali Bhagya actress looks fashionable yet simple in a royal blue lehanga set. It has a mirror work blouse and flared skirt
Shraddha Arya’s dreamy look
Image source- Nikki Tamboli instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame looks ravishing in the blue floral design crop top and shimmery slit skirt
Nikki Tamboli indo-western look
Image source- Rubian Dilaik instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalist Rubina Dilaik looks bewitching in the beautiful blue lehanga with mirror work and traditional jewellery
Rubina Dilaik’s mirror work lehanga
Image source- Jannat Zubair instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalist Jannat Zubair looks marvellous in a blue lehenga with embroided top and flared skirt with dupatta
Jannat Zubair’s
embroidery lehenga
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram
You can sport a simple yet stylish look this Navratri with a blue block print kurta and pants set just like Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi’s
Block print suit
Image source- Rupali Ganguly instagram
Anupamaa lead is looking fabulous in a blue and silver silk saree. She paired the look with a floral work full sleeves blouse and choker necklace
Rupali Ganguly’s elegant silk saree
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Shivangi Joshi looks like a doll in the beautiful blue lehenga with silver work and a sheer dupatta
Shivangi Joshi’s shimmery lehenga
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan is festive ready in the gorgeous blue lehenga with heavy embroidery and shimmer work over it. She paired it with a beautiful traditional choker
Hina Khan’s full embroidery work lehenga
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Brahmastra actress is a sight to behold as she sported a plain royal blue suit with a tie and dye dupatta
Mouni Roy’s traditional look
