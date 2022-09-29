Heading 3

Navratri Day 4:
Shine in Yellow

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

SEPT 29, 2022

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

This diva is ruling the screens! Decked up in a yellow ethnic outfit, Rupali is dishing out attire ideas to opt for this festive season

   Rupali Ganguly

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

This Punjab Di Kudi is here to show us how to effortlessly slay in a yellow lehenga

   Shehnaaz Gill

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina’s style game is never disappointing! Her super comfortable yet heavily embellished yellow sharara is the right pick for the 4th day of Navratri

    Hina Khan

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Here comes the fashionista! Mouni never fails to impress us with her extravagant outfits, and her yellow saree can also be an amazing option

     Mouni Roy 

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Running out of ethnic wear ideas? Ankita is here to your rescue! Her simple yet gorgeous traditional wear can definitely be your perfect pick

   Ankita Lokhande

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Want to make heads turn at Garba night? Follow Nia’s footsteps! This diva shows us how to steal the limelight and look beautiful as she shines in this yellow outfit

    Nia Sharma

Image source: Ayesha Singh Instagram

Ayesha Singh shows that a sharara is what makes for a vibrant attire and is always the best choice for any occasion

    Ayesha Singh

Image source: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram

Groove like Aishwarya on Dandiya beats this festive season. Don’t miss out on her gorgeous saree, which will make you look extravagant

    Aishwarya Sharma

Image source: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

In case if you think sarees are cliche, look at Amruta Khanvilkar nailing it with perfection. Sarees are made for all occasions, and you too can shine wearing one this festive season

     Amruta Khanvilkar

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Last but not the least! Surbhi is nailing her ruffle saree and giving us major inspiration to glam up in style for Navratri

    Surbhi Chandna

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: White outfit inspiration
 from TV divas

Click Here