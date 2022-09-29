Heading 3
Navratri Day 4:
Shine in Yellow
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 29, 2022
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
This diva is ruling the screens! Decked up in a yellow ethnic outfit, Rupali is dishing out attire ideas to opt for this festive season
Rupali Ganguly
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
This Punjab Di Kudi is here to show us how to effortlessly slay in a yellow lehenga
Shehnaaz Gill
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina’s style game is never disappointing! Her super comfortable yet heavily embellished yellow sharara is the right pick for the 4th day of Navratri
Hina Khan
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Here comes the fashionista! Mouni never fails to impress us with her extravagant outfits, and her yellow saree can also be an amazing option
Mouni Roy
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Running out of ethnic wear ideas? Ankita is here to your rescue! Her simple yet gorgeous traditional wear can definitely be your perfect pick
Ankita Lokhande
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Want to make heads turn at Garba night? Follow Nia’s footsteps! This diva shows us how to steal the limelight and look beautiful as she shines in this yellow outfit
Nia Sharma
Image source: Ayesha Singh Instagram
Ayesha Singh shows that a sharara is what makes for a vibrant attire and is always the best choice for any occasion
Ayesha Singh
Image source: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram
Groove like Aishwarya on Dandiya beats this festive season. Don’t miss out on her gorgeous saree, which will make you look extravagant
Aishwarya Sharma
Image source: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram
In case if you think sarees are cliche, look at Amruta Khanvilkar nailing it with perfection. Sarees are made for all occasions, and you too can shine wearing one this festive season
Amruta Khanvilkar
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Last but not the least! Surbhi is nailing her ruffle saree and giving us major inspiration to glam up in style for Navratri
Surbhi Chandna
