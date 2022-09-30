Heading 3

Navratri Day 5:
Go green in style

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 30, 2022

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram

The actress has sported a green shimmery gown with a designer top. It has flowy sleeves and flared gown

   Divyanka Tripathi             indo western look

Image source-Nikki Tamboli instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame looks fabulous in a green shimmery ethnic top and skirt combination. She paired it with a statement necklace

   Nikki Tamboli diva in green

Image source-Himanshi Khurana instagram

The actress looks charming in a dark green saree with silver border. She paired it with a foil print jacket

   Himanshi Khurana in saree

Image source-Mouni Roy instagram

The actress is seen flaunting her curves as she donned a plain green saree with backless blouse

   Mouni Roy in simple net saree

Image source-Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Naagin 6 actress offers the perfect Navratri look with her green ombre saree and multicolor blouse

   Tejasswi Prakash in ombre saree

Image source-Charu Asopa instagram

Charu Asopa looks stunning in a green silk saree with golden borders. She wore it in Maharashtrian style with traditional jewellery

   Charu Asopa Maharashtrian look

Image source-Surbhi Chandna instagram

Sherdil Shergill actress looks charming in green Anarkali style suit with embellishment all over the kurta

   Surbhi Chandna Anarkali suit

Image source-Surbhi Jyoti instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant offers a simple yet elegant look inspiration in light green printed kurta set

    Surbhi Jyoti Aztec print suit

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks spectacular in a beautiful green designer suit with work on the neckline and a flowy dupatta

     Jasmin Bhasin mehni green suit

Image source-Hina Khan instagram

Hina Khan looks regal in a green and golden palazzo suit with a golden foil print dupatta. She paired it with beaded choker necklace

    Hina Khan vintage look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Navratri Day 4
 Shine in Yellow

Click Here