Navratri Day 5:
Go green in style
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 30, 2022
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram
The actress has sported a green shimmery gown with a designer top. It has flowy sleeves and flared gown
Divyanka Tripathi indo western look
Image source-Nikki Tamboli instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame looks fabulous in a green shimmery ethnic top and skirt combination. She paired it with a statement necklace
Nikki Tamboli diva in green
Image source-Himanshi Khurana instagram
The actress looks charming in a dark green saree with silver border. She paired it with a foil print jacket
Himanshi Khurana in saree
Image source-Mouni Roy instagram
The actress is seen flaunting her curves as she donned a plain green saree with backless blouse
Mouni Roy in simple net saree
Image source-Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Naagin 6 actress offers the perfect Navratri look with her green ombre saree and multicolor blouse
Tejasswi Prakash in ombre saree
Image source-Charu Asopa instagram
Charu Asopa looks stunning in a green silk saree with golden borders. She wore it in Maharashtrian style with traditional jewellery
Charu Asopa Maharashtrian look
Image source-Surbhi Chandna instagram
Sherdil Shergill actress looks charming in green Anarkali style suit with embellishment all over the kurta
Surbhi Chandna Anarkali suit
Image source-Surbhi Jyoti instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant offers a simple yet elegant look inspiration in light green printed kurta set
Surbhi Jyoti Aztec print suit
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks spectacular in a beautiful green designer suit with work on the neckline and a flowy dupatta
Jasmin Bhasin mehni green suit
Image source-Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan looks regal in a green and golden palazzo suit with a golden foil print dupatta. She paired it with beaded choker necklace
Hina Khan vintage look
