Heading 3

Navratri Day 6- Slay in Grey like celebs

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 01, 2022

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Seen here is Tejasswi Prakash in a grey kurti with a dash of little blue is a perfect pick for this festive season

   Tejasswi Prakash

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

When running out of ethnic outfit ideas, always scroll through Mouni’s Instagram feed and you will never be disappointed. Watch her slay in a pretty grey traditional wear

   Mouni Roy

Image source: RAR Studio Instagram

Hina looks astonishing in every attire but this ethnic embellished ensemble can surely make heads turn when you don it for Dandiya night

   Hina Khan

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi dishes out major inspiration as she dazzles in an embellished saree. Drape it like her and you’ll make many hearts skip a beat

   Surbhi Chandna

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Take cues from Jasmin on how to nail a contemporary look with sheer elegance

   Jasmin Bhasin

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat is a true fashion icon, and if you doubt us, look at her acing this ruffle grey lehenga

   Jannat Zubair

Image source: Anushka Sen Instagram

Channel your inner diva this Navratri and wear something extravagant like Anushka. This jaw-dropping lehenga can be your right pick if you want to stand out

    Anushka Sen

Image source: Saif Rehman Instagram

A Lucknowi kurta can never go out of fashion, and Shweta Tiwari is here to remind us of that. When in mood for comfort, choose something like this

   Shweta Tiwari

Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram

Here comes another diva who slays in a stunning grey lehenga. Shivangi’s outfit is a perfect festive ready attire if you want to shine on the 6th day of Navratri

    Shivangi Joshi

Image source: Poonams Kaurture Instagram

Lastly, Shraddha Arya has got you covered if you want glam, comfort, and fashion all in one. Don this embellished traditional wear if you wish to look classy and snazzy

   Shraddha Arya

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Navratri Day 4
 Shine in Yellow

Click Here