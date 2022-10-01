Heading 3
Navratri Day 6- Slay in Grey like celebs
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 01, 2022
Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Seen here is Tejasswi Prakash in a grey kurti with a dash of little blue is a perfect pick for this festive season
Tejasswi Prakash
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
When running out of ethnic outfit ideas, always scroll through Mouni’s Instagram feed and you will never be disappointed. Watch her slay in a pretty grey traditional wear
Mouni Roy
Image source: RAR Studio Instagram
Hina looks astonishing in every attire but this ethnic embellished ensemble can surely make heads turn when you don it for Dandiya night
Hina Khan
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi dishes out major inspiration as she dazzles in an embellished saree. Drape it like her and you’ll make many hearts skip a beat
Surbhi Chandna
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Take cues from Jasmin on how to nail a contemporary look with sheer elegance
Jasmin Bhasin
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat is a true fashion icon, and if you doubt us, look at her acing this ruffle grey lehenga
Jannat Zubair
Image source: Anushka Sen Instagram
Channel your inner diva this Navratri and wear something extravagant like Anushka. This jaw-dropping lehenga can be your right pick if you want to stand out
Anushka Sen
Image source: Saif Rehman Instagram
A Lucknowi kurta can never go out of fashion, and Shweta Tiwari is here to remind us of that. When in mood for comfort, choose something like this
Shweta Tiwari
Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Here comes another diva who slays in a stunning grey lehenga. Shivangi’s outfit is a perfect festive ready attire if you want to shine on the 6th day of Navratri
Shivangi Joshi
Image source: Poonams Kaurture Instagram
Lastly, Shraddha Arya has got you covered if you want glam, comfort, and fashion all in one. Don this embellished traditional wear if you wish to look classy and snazzy
Shraddha Arya
