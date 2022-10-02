Heading 3
Navratri Day 7: Stylish looks in orange
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 02, 2022
Image source Aamna Sharif Instagram
Gorgeous actress Aamna Sharif is acing ethnic fashion in a gorgeous orange saree with the golden self-print and pink borders on it. She has paired it with beautiful traditional jewellery
Aamna Sharif in elegant saree
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande looks elegant in an orange saree with self work on it. She paired it with golden traditional jewellery
Ankita Lokhande’s silk saree
Image source Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Main Hu Aparajita actress looks fabulous in orange lehenga. It has an embellished top with gota work on lehenga
Shweta Tiwari’s orange lehenga
Image source Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan has sported a comfortable and lacy orange suit with all-over floral print
Hina Khan’s orange floral print suit
Image source Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi has sported a gorgeous embellished lehenga with motif print on skirt. She paired it with net dupatta
Shivangi Joshi in
Embellished lehenga
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actress is an ethnic beauty in blue kurta with orange Patiala and orange dupatta
Jannat Zubair’s orange Patiala
Image source Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress is looking spectacular in Rajasthani style lehenga which she paired with gold jewellery
Mouni Roy’s royal
Image source Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks beautiful in an lehenga style orange suit
Divyanka’s flared lehenga
Image source Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Anupamaa actress is Navratri ready in orange and purple combo lehenga. She paired the look with silver jewellery
Rupali Ganguly in lehenga
Image source Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Sherdil Shergill actress is a fashionista in the ethnic look comprising designer crop top and long skirt
Surbhi Chandna’s stylish lehanga
Image source Rubina dilaik Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik has sported an Indo-western outfit comprising deep-neck printed top and dhoti style skirt
Rubina’s Indo-western look
