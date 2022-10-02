Heading 3

Navratri Day 7: Stylish looks in orange

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 02, 2022

Image source Aamna Sharif Instagram

Gorgeous actress Aamna Sharif is acing ethnic fashion in a gorgeous orange saree with the golden self-print and pink borders on it. She has paired it with beautiful traditional jewellery

  Aamna Sharif in elegant saree

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande looks elegant in an orange saree with self work on it. She paired it with golden traditional jewellery

  Ankita Lokhande’s silk saree

Image source  Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Main Hu Aparajita actress looks fabulous in orange lehenga. It has an embellished top with gota work on lehenga

   Shweta Tiwari’s orange lehenga

Image source Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan has sported a comfortable and lacy orange suit with all-over floral print

   Hina Khan’s orange       floral print suit

Image source Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi has sported a gorgeous embellished lehenga with motif print on skirt. She paired it with net dupatta

   Shivangi Joshi in
   Embellished lehenga

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actress is an ethnic beauty in blue kurta with orange Patiala and orange dupatta

  Jannat Zubair’s       orange Patiala

Image source Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress is looking spectacular in Rajasthani style lehenga which she paired with gold jewellery

    Mouni Roy’s royal

Image source Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi looks beautiful in an lehenga style orange suit

     Divyanka’s flared lehenga

Image source  Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Anupamaa actress is Navratri ready in orange and purple combo lehenga. She paired the look with silver jewellery

    Rupali Ganguly in lehenga

Image source Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Sherdil Shergill actress is a fashionista in the ethnic look comprising designer crop top and long skirt

   Surbhi Chandna’s stylish lehanga

Image source Rubina dilaik Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik has sported an Indo-western outfit comprising deep-neck printed top and dhoti style skirt

    Rubina’s Indo-western look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Navratri Day 4
 Shine in Yellow

Click Here