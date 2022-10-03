Heading 3
Navratri Day 8 : Bloom in peacock green
Pramila Mandal
OCT 03, 2022
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya’s peacock green heavily embellished lehenga is a must-have outfit to slay on the 8th day of Navratri
Shraddha Arya
Image source: KALKI Fashion
Shivangi Joshi often flaunts her love for ethnic wear and never fails to amaze her fans with her regal look like this one
Shivangi Joshi
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina has her style game on point, and if you doubt us, then take a look at her slaying in a peacock green lehenga and dishing out outfit ideas
Hina Khan
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
You can never go wrong if you take inspiration from this gorgeous star. Mouni’s peacock saree is stylish and elegant
Mouni Roy
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram
The D in Divyanka stands for ‘Diva’! We are blown away by her capability of pulling off this ruffles six-yard so effortlessly
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Be aware of Rubina’s bewitching look! If you wish to make hearts skip a beat then wear a stylish contemporary outfit as she did
Rubina Dilaik
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita’s love for sarees is unmatchable! Her shimmery peacock green six-yard is just what you need to glam up this festive season
Ankita Lokhande
Image source: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram
Aishwarya's gorgeous green sharara from her Mehendi ceremony can be the best pick if you wish to twirl comfortably during the Garba night
Aishwarya Sharma
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
This exact outfit is all you need to make heads turn and look stunning. Deck up like Surbhi to steal the limelight wherever you go
Surbhi Chandna
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Peacock green is definitely a friendly colour, and Rupali is here to give you cues on how to style it with perfection with other bright colours
Rupali Ganguly
