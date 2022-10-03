Heading 3

Navratri Day 8 : Bloom in peacock green

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 03, 2022

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya’s peacock green heavily embellished lehenga is a must-have outfit to slay on the 8th day of Navratri

   Shraddha Arya

Image source: KALKI Fashion

Shivangi Joshi often flaunts her love for ethnic wear and never fails to amaze her fans with her regal look like this one

    Shivangi Joshi

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina has her style game on point, and if you doubt us, then take a look at her slaying in a peacock green lehenga and dishing out outfit ideas

   Hina Khan

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

You can never go wrong if you take inspiration from this gorgeous star. Mouni’s peacock saree is stylish and elegant

     Mouni Roy 

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

The D in Divyanka stands for ‘Diva’! We are blown away by her capability of pulling off this ruffles six-yard so effortlessly

   Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Be aware of Rubina’s bewitching look! If you wish to make hearts skip a beat then wear a stylish contemporary outfit as she did

    Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita’s love for sarees is unmatchable! Her shimmery peacock green six-yard is just what you need to glam up this festive season

   Ankita Lokhande

Image source: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram

Aishwarya's gorgeous green sharara from her Mehendi ceremony can be the best pick if you wish to twirl comfortably during the Garba night

    Aishwarya Sharma

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

This exact outfit is all you need to make heads turn and look stunning. Deck up like Surbhi to steal the limelight wherever you go

    Surbhi Chandna

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Peacock green is definitely a friendly colour, and Rupali is here to give you cues on how to style it with perfection with other bright colours

   Rupali Ganguly

