Navratri Day 9:
Glam up in pink

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 04, 2022

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Sherdil Shergill actress looks beautiful in a light pink lehenga with floral choli and a dupatta. Her studded neckpiece stands out

   Surbhi Chandna in pink lehenga

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan looks beautiful in a dark pink palazzo suit with floral design all over it, she paired it with matching dupatta

   Hina Khan’s palazzo suit

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta looks bold in a beautiful chikankari work pink suit,  which she paired with palazzo pants

    Tina Datta’s chikankari suit

Image source- Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari looks like a dream in this beautiful bright pink suit with a gota design on it which is perfect for a Navratri look

  Shweta Tiwari’s bright pink suit

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi looks stunning in an Indo-western outfit which is a combination of pink dress and a printed shrug

  Shivangi Joshi’s            Indo-Western look

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is a treat to watch as she walks around in a beautiful shimmery silver and pink lehenga

  Shehnaaz Gill’s
 shimmery lehenga

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly offers the perfect Navratri look in a beautiful silk saree which she paired with traditional jewellery

  Rupali Ganguly’s          designer saree

Image source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looks simple yet elegant in a beautiful foil print floor-length pink kurta

  Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia      in light pink dress

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Pavitra Rishta actress looks beautiful in a silk saree, which she wore as a new bride. This saree is an apt choice for this festive season

    Ankita Lokhande’s new bride look

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks chic yet fabulous in a dual shade pink lehenga which she paired with a floral print blouse

  Nia Sharma in pink lehenga

