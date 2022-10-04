Heading 3
Navratri Day 9:
Glam up in pink
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 04, 2022
Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Sherdil Shergill actress looks beautiful in a light pink lehenga with floral choli and a dupatta. Her studded neckpiece stands out
Surbhi Chandna in pink lehenga
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan looks beautiful in a dark pink palazzo suit with floral design all over it, she paired it with matching dupatta
Hina Khan’s palazzo suit
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta looks bold in a beautiful chikankari work pink suit, which she paired with palazzo pants
Tina Datta’s chikankari suit
Image source- Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari looks like a dream in this beautiful bright pink suit with a gota design on it which is perfect for a Navratri look
Shweta Tiwari’s bright pink suit
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi looks stunning in an Indo-western outfit which is a combination of pink dress and a printed shrug
Shivangi Joshi’s Indo-Western look
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is a treat to watch as she walks around in a beautiful shimmery silver and pink lehenga
Shehnaaz Gill’s
shimmery lehenga
Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly offers the perfect Navratri look in a beautiful silk saree which she paired with traditional jewellery
Rupali Ganguly’s designer saree
Image source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looks simple yet elegant in a beautiful foil print floor-length pink kurta
Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia in light pink dress
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Pavitra Rishta actress looks beautiful in a silk saree, which she wore as a new bride. This saree is an apt choice for this festive season
Ankita Lokhande’s new bride look
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks chic yet fabulous in a dual shade pink lehenga which she paired with a floral print blouse
Nia Sharma in pink lehenga
