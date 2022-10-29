Heading 3

Neha Kakkar in co-ords

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 29, 2022

Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram

Neha Kakkar looks sizzling as she grooves in a black lacy crop top and pants.

Black strappy co-ords

Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram

The actress has the perfect dinner date outfit as she wears a black bell sleeves crop top with high-waist pants.

Bell sleeves co-ords

Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram

The ace singer looks fabulous and ready to party in a bright pink buttoned top and trouser set.

Candy pink outfit 

Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram

Make your brunch look stand out with Neha Kakkar’s stylish patterned co-ord set.

Pattern outfit

Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram

Get the top notch party look like Neha Kakkar as she stuns in a silver shimmery co-ord set.

Shimmery look

Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram

Get the sassy look with Neha Kakkar’s red crop top and fringe design slit skirt.

Fringe design outfit

Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram

Bring in your fashionable side with the fabulous white puffy sleeves crop top and flared pants.

Stunner in white

Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram

Put your vacay mode on with a multicolor crop top and skirt set like Neha.

Multi color dress

Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram

Neha’s knotted shirt crop top and slit skirt can amp up your look any day.

Satin outfit

Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram

Floral design outfit 

Get the fairy tale look of Neha Kakkar for a romantic date as she looks gorgeous in a white off-shoulder crop top and skirt.

