Neha Kakkar in co-ords
Arushi Srivastava
OCT 29, 2022
Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram
Neha Kakkar looks sizzling as she grooves in a black lacy crop top and pants.
Black strappy co-ords
Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram
The actress has the perfect dinner date outfit as she wears a black bell sleeves crop top with high-waist pants.
Bell sleeves co-ords
Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram
The ace singer looks fabulous and ready to party in a bright pink buttoned top and trouser set.
Candy pink outfit
Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram
Make your brunch look stand out with Neha Kakkar’s stylish patterned co-ord set.
Pattern outfit
Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram
Get the top notch party look like Neha Kakkar as she stuns in a silver shimmery co-ord set.
Shimmery look
Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram
Get the sassy look with Neha Kakkar’s red crop top and fringe design slit skirt.
Fringe design outfit
Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram
Bring in your fashionable side with the fabulous white puffy sleeves crop top and flared pants.
Stunner in white
Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram
Put your vacay mode on with a multicolor crop top and skirt set like Neha.
Multi color dress
Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram
Neha’s knotted shirt crop top and slit skirt can amp up your look any day.
Satin outfit
Image source- Neha Kakkar instagram
Floral design outfit
Get the fairy tale look of Neha Kakkar for a romantic date as she looks gorgeous in a white off-shoulder crop top and skirt.
