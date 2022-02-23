Television
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 23, 2022
Net worth of Shark Tank India panellists
About the show
The business-based reality show features seven investors in the jury, namely Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh and Vineeta Singh
Image: IMDb
Ashneer Grover is the Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, a fintech company that was founded in 2018. His estimated net worth is Rs 700 crore, making him one of the show's affluent Sharks
Image: Ashneer Grover Instagram
Ashneer Grover
Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt, a tech brand founded in 2015, and his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 700 crore
Image: Aman Gupta Instagram
Aman Gupta
Namita Tapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune and she has an estimated net worth of Rs 600 crore
Image: Namita Thapar Instagram
Namita Thapar
Peyush Bansal is the CEO of Lenskart, India's leading eyewear e-commerce portal, which was established in 2010. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 600 crore
Image: Peyush Bansal Instagram
Peyush Bansal
Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People Group, a company that runs Shaadi.com and Makaan.com. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 185 crore
Image: Anupam Mittal Instagram
Anupam Mittal
Ghazal Alagh is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mamaearth, a company that was founded in 2016 and has a net worth of Rs 148 crore
Image: Ghazal Alagh Instagram
Ghazal Alagh
Vineeta Singh is the CEO and Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics. She is a co-founder of FAB BAG as well. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore
Image: Vineeta Singh Instagram
Vineeta Singh
