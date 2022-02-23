Television

Feb 23, 2022

Net worth of Shark Tank India panellists

About the show

The business-based reality show features seven investors in the jury, namely Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh and Vineeta Singh

Ashneer Grover is the Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, a fintech company that was founded in 2018. His estimated net worth is Rs 700 crore, making him one of the show's affluent Sharks

Ashneer Grover

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt, a tech brand founded in 2015, and his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 700 crore

Aman Gupta

Namita Tapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune and she has an estimated net worth of Rs 600 crore

Namita Thapar

Peyush Bansal is the CEO of Lenskart, India's leading eyewear e-commerce portal, which was established in 2010. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 600 crore

Peyush Bansal

Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People Group, a company that runs Shaadi.com and Makaan.com. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 185 crore

Anupam Mittal

Ghazal Alagh is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mamaearth, a company that was founded in 2016 and has a net worth of Rs 148 crore

Ghazal Alagh

Vineeta Singh is the CEO and Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics. She is a co-founder of FAB BAG as well. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore

Vineeta Singh

