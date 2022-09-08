Heading 3

Nia Sharma in cut-out outfits

SEPT 08, 2022

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks fashionable in a royal blue layered crop top and high slit skirt set

   Satin high slit co-ords

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

The actress broke the internet with this video. The cut-out top with black shades and lose tresses enhanced the look

   Stylish crop top and pants

Image source- Saib photography

The brown shimmer mini dress with a slide slit is perfect for a date night

   Shimmery slit short dress

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia Sharma is winning hearts with her halter neck dress with front buckle design. There is a slit at the lower back side

   Vogue bodycon gown

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Jamai Raja actress is ready to party in black puffy short dress with cut-out details on the waist

   Side cutout mini dress

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

The Naagin star looks like a vintage diva in a gorgeous golden gown. The flared gown has a high side slit and strappy top

   High slit shimmery gown

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

The actress flaunted her beautiful back as she sported a white full sleeves crop top and flaunted her back. She completed the look with red lipstick

    Backless crop top

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia Sharma is truly a fashionable diva in this deep neck and high slit gorgeous gown

    Deep neck slit gown

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia Sharma looks like a badass diva in the white co-ord set and yellow heels

   Cutout trousers

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia Sharma looks like a boss lady in this red blazer-style crop top and cut out waist design pants

   Cutout stylish trousers

