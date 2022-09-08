Heading 3
Nia Sharma in cut-out outfits
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 08, 2022
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks fashionable in a royal blue layered crop top and high slit skirt set
Satin high slit co-ords
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress broke the internet with this video. The cut-out top with black shades and lose tresses enhanced the look
Stylish crop top and pants
Image source- Saib photography
The brown shimmer mini dress with a slide slit is perfect for a date night
Shimmery slit short dress
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma is winning hearts with her halter neck dress with front buckle design. There is a slit at the lower back side
Vogue bodycon gown
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Jamai Raja actress is ready to party in black puffy short dress with cut-out details on the waist
Side cutout mini dress
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The Naagin star looks like a vintage diva in a gorgeous golden gown. The flared gown has a high side slit and strappy top
High slit shimmery gown
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress flaunted her beautiful back as she sported a white full sleeves crop top and flaunted her back. She completed the look with red lipstick
Backless crop top
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma is truly a fashionable diva in this deep neck and high slit gorgeous gown
Deep neck slit gown
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma looks like a badass diva in the white co-ord set and yellow heels
Cutout trousers
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma looks like a boss lady in this red blazer-style crop top and cut out waist design pants
Cutout stylish trousers
