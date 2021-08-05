Nia started her acting career in television in 2010 with Star Plus' Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, playing the role of Anu
She then played Nisha Mehta in the channel's multi starrer Behenein
Nia got her first break when she signed the parallel main lead role of Manvi Chaudhary alongside Krystle D'Souza, Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon in Star Plus' Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which had a successful run of 2 years from 2011 to 2013
She then signed Zee TV's Jamai Raja and played the role of Roshni Patel opposite Ravi Dubey, produced by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. She was a part of it from 2014 until she quit the show in 2016
In 2017, she marked her debut on the digital platform with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted, an erotic thriller also featuring Rrahul Sudhir and Namit Khanna
In July 2017, Nia participated in the eighth season of Colors TV's popular stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty. She survived until the show ended and emerged as the first finalist
Nia next reprised her character in the second and third season of Twisted
In July 2018, she was roped in to essay the role of Aarohi Kashyap / Anjali Sharma opposite Arjun Bijlani in Colors TV's suspense thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan, which ended in June 2019
Later, she reprised her role of Roshni opposite Dubey in the web series Jamai 2.0
In November 2019, she joined Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, the fourth season of Colors TV's supernatural revenge franchise Naagin produced by Ekta Kapoor
In August 2020, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and emerged as the winner