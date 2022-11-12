Heading 3

Nia to Bharti:
TV heroines who got inked

Image source- Kishwer Merchant instagram

Kishwer Merchant

The actress and her husband got inked together and had their son Nirvair’s name tattooed.

Image source- Anita Hassanandani instagram

Anita Hassanandani

Naagin 4 fame has the initials of her husband Rohit’s name inked on her wrist.

Image source- Jennifer Winget instagram

Jennifer Winget

Beyhadh actress got Hakuna Matata, which means all is well, inked on her back.

Image source- Karishma Tanna instagram

Karishma Tanna

The TV star has a tattoo dedicated to her mother with whom she shares an amazing bond. She has 'Ma' inked in Hindi on her hand.

Image source- Nia sharma instagram

Nia sharma

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant has got a tattoo on her hand which reads, ‘Have a nice day’.

Image source- Haarsh Limbachiyaa instagram

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh got her husband Haarsh’s name tattooed on her arm.

Image source- Rohit Choudhary Photography

Priya Ahuja

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress got her son’s name Ardaas tattooed on her hand.

Image source- Daljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur has got her and ex-husband Shalin Bhanot’s son, Jaydon’s name inked on her arm.

Image source- Kaushal Punatar

Adaa Khan

Naagin actress had the word ‘Maa’ tattooed on her hand and she got it in the memory of her mother.

Image source- Kavita Kaushik instagram

Kavita Kaushik

FIR fame is an ardent follower of Lord Shiva, owing to which she has a Lord Shiva tattoo on the nape of her neck.

