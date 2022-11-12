Heading 3
Nia to Bharti:
TV heroines who got inked
Arushi
Srivastava
Nov 12, 2022
television
Image source- Kishwer Merchant instagram
Kishwer Merchant
The actress and her husband got inked together and had their son Nirvair’s name tattooed.
Image source- Anita Hassanandani instagram
Anita Hassanandani
Naagin 4 fame has the initials of her husband Rohit’s name inked on her wrist.
Image source- Jennifer Winget instagram
Jennifer Winget
Beyhadh actress got Hakuna Matata, which means all is well, inked on her back.
Image source- Karishma Tanna instagram
Karishma Tanna
The TV star has a tattoo dedicated to her mother with whom she shares an amazing bond. She has 'Ma' inked in Hindi on her hand.
Image source- Nia sharma instagram
Nia sharma
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant has got a tattoo on her hand which reads, ‘Have a nice day’.
Image source- Haarsh Limbachiyaa instagram
Bharti Singh
Bharti Singh got her husband Haarsh’s name tattooed on her arm.
Image source- Rohit Choudhary Photography
Priya Ahuja
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress got her son’s name Ardaas tattooed on her hand.
Image source- Daljiet Kaur
Dalljiet Kaur
Dalljiet Kaur has got her and ex-husband Shalin Bhanot’s son, Jaydon’s name inked on her arm.
Image source- Kaushal Punatar
Adaa Khan
Naagin actress had the word ‘Maa’ tattooed on her hand and she got it in the memory of her mother.
Image source- Kavita Kaushik instagram
Kavita Kaushik
FIR fame is an ardent follower of Lord Shiva, owing to which she has a Lord Shiva tattoo on the nape of her neck.