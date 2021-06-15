lesser-known facts

Nidhi Bhanushali’s

June 15, 2021

Nidhi Bhanushali was born on March 16, 1999, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat but has been brought-up in Mumbai

Nidhi completed her schooling from St Xavier’s High School and then from Smt Surajba Vidya Mandir

The actor holds a degree in Bachelors of Arts

Nidhi Bhanushali made her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when she was only 12

Nidhi left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019 to go abroad and pursue higher studies

She is a social media sensation and has over 444k followers on her official Instagram handle

Apart from acting and dancing, Nidhi Bhanushali also loves to pass her time by reading books and singing

Nidhi is a huge fan of Bollywood singer, Arijit Singh

She has also been learning Bharatanatyam for over a decade

Nidhi Bhanushali was reportedly offered a couple of Bollywood movies but she declined it due to the busy schedule of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

For more updates on Nidhi Bhanushali, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here