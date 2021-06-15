lesser-known facts
Nidhi Bhanushali’s June 15, 2021
Nidhi Bhanushali was born on March 16, 1999, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat but has been brought-up in Mumbai
Nidhi completed her schooling from St Xavier’s High School and then from Smt Surajba Vidya Mandir
The actor holds a degree in Bachelors of Arts
Nidhi Bhanushali made her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when she was only 12
Nidhi left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019 to go abroad and pursue higher studies
She is a social media sensation and has over 444k followers on her official Instagram handle
Apart from acting and dancing, Nidhi Bhanushali also loves to pass her time by reading books and singing
Nidhi is a huge fan of Bollywood singer, Arijit Singh
She has also been learning Bharatanatyam for over a decade
Nidhi Bhanushali was reportedly offered a couple of Bollywood movies but she declined it due to the busy schedule of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
