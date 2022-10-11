Heading 3

Nikki to Mouni: Celebs in sequin outfits

 Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 11, 2022

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Look at this diva shining like a star in a black and white sequined outfit. Mouni stuns in this look

  Mouni Roy

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

A perfect party dress is a must-have in the wardrobe! Shraddha is here to show how to deck up for a girls' night out

  Shraddha Arya

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina looks no less than a queen as she strikes a captivating pose in an embellished sequin strapless blue gown

 Hina Khan

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki is known to make jaw drops with her bold and beautiful outfit choice, and this time was no different as she stuns in a maroon sequined gown

 Nikki Tamboli

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

This young star is ruling with her talent and fashion, and we are taking notes! Jannat looks stunning as she grooves in a purple shimmery thigh-high slit gown

Jannat Zubair

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

A black attire never goes out of style and if you don’t believe us, watch Sreejita nail her black sequined short dress look effortlessly

 Sreejita De

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

And if you don’t like it too much shine but still want to dazzle, Tina’s shimmery jumpsuit is also a great choice to feel comfy and look stylish

Tina Datta

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

To look extravagant and make heads turn at an event, take cues from Rubina as she dazzles in a green shimmery plunging neckline outfit

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

If you wish to keep it super cool yet stylish, Nia is here to show you how you can do it. She effortlessly rocks a one-shoulder blingy top and leather pants

  Nia Sharma

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi’s fashion game is always on point, and this time too, she took a unique route as she donned a pastel shade gown

