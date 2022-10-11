Heading 3
Nikki to Mouni: Celebs in sequin outfits
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 11, 2022
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Look at this diva shining like a star in a black and white sequined outfit. Mouni stuns in this look
Mouni Roy
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
A perfect party dress is a must-have in the wardrobe! Shraddha is here to show how to deck up for a girls' night out
Shraddha Arya
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina looks no less than a queen as she strikes a captivating pose in an embellished sequin strapless blue gown
Hina Khan
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki is known to make jaw drops with her bold and beautiful outfit choice, and this time was no different as she stuns in a maroon sequined gown
Nikki Tamboli
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
This young star is ruling with her talent and fashion, and we are taking notes! Jannat looks stunning as she grooves in a purple shimmery thigh-high slit gown
Jannat Zubair
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
A black attire never goes out of style and if you don’t believe us, watch Sreejita nail her black sequined short dress look effortlessly
Sreejita De
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
And if you don’t like it too much shine but still want to dazzle, Tina’s shimmery jumpsuit is also a great choice to feel comfy and look stylish
Tina Datta
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
To look extravagant and make heads turn at an event, take cues from Rubina as she dazzles in a green shimmery plunging neckline outfit
Rubina Dilaik
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
If you wish to keep it super cool yet stylish, Nia is here to show you how you can do it. She effortlessly rocks a one-shoulder blingy top and leather pants
Nia Sharma
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi’s fashion game is always on point, and this time too, she took a unique route as she donned a pastel shade gown
