Heading 3
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in western outfits
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 05, 2022
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit sporting this blue dress for her day out in New York is a must-have in every diva’s collection, and look at her slay effortlessly
Blue-tiful
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
This Bigg Boss 16 contestant is nailing her chic style like a pro as she donned a pink T-shirt and blue printed pants. Don’t miss out on her super cool printed hat
Chic Style
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Here, the diva flaunts her love for leather and is dishing out major outfit goals as she donned leather pants and a leather jacket for her outing
Style on Point
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Making a stunning case in a white top, denim shorts, and denim jacket, Nimrit just defines style and swag all together at once
Denim Love
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit in this chic outfit is a pretty sight to behold! Watch her rock this stylish yellow crop top and ripped denim jeans
Stunner
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Ohh so pretty, isn’t it? Nimrit in a strapless satin pink bodycon outfit can make many hearts skip a beat as she steps out
Exudes charm
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Take cues from Nimrit on how to ace a stylish look effortlessly and you’ll never be disappointed
Sartorial delight
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
The actress looked classy and snazzy in a striped colourful outfit and flaunts her million-dollar smile
Dreamy
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
This boss woman dishes out major fashion inspiration as she donned a brown blazer and chose denim jeans on it
Incredibly slaying
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit looks astonishing in a shimmery pink bodycon outfit and exudes charm as she strikes a captivating pose in it
Dazzling
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Navratri Day 4
Shine in Yellow