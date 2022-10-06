Heading 3

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in western outfits

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 05, 2022

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit sporting this blue dress for her day out in New York is a must-have in every diva’s collection, and look at her slay effortlessly

Blue-tiful

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

This Bigg Boss 16 contestant is nailing her chic style like a pro as she donned a pink T-shirt and blue printed pants. Don’t miss out on her super cool printed hat

Chic Style

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Here, the diva flaunts her love for leather and is dishing out major outfit goals as she donned leather pants and a leather jacket for her outing

  Style on Point

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Making a stunning case in a white top, denim shorts, and denim jacket, Nimrit just defines style and swag all together at once

 Denim Love

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit in this chic outfit is a pretty sight to behold! Watch her rock this stylish yellow crop top and ripped denim jeans

 Stunner

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Ohh so pretty, isn’t it? Nimrit in a strapless satin pink bodycon outfit can make many hearts skip a beat as she steps out

 Exudes charm

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Take cues from Nimrit on how to ace a stylish look effortlessly and you’ll never be disappointed

 Sartorial delight

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

The actress looked classy and snazzy in a striped colourful outfit and flaunts her million-dollar smile

 Dreamy

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

This boss woman dishes out major fashion inspiration as she donned a brown blazer and chose denim jeans on it

 Incredibly slaying 

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit looks astonishing in a shimmery pink bodycon outfit and exudes charm as she strikes a captivating pose in it

Dazzling

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Navratri Day 4
 Shine in Yellow

Click Here