Heading 3
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Gen Z fashion
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 29, 2022
Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is seen chilling in a graphic print T-shirt with floral pants.
Floral print pants and boat hat
Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant loves bright colours and wore a neon short dress and pink sunglasses in this pic.
Punch of pop
Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Chhoti Sarrdaarni actress looks fabulous in a black oversize leather jacket and pants. She completed the look with a sling bag.
Leather all the way
Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit sported a white turtle neck top with lace design and paired it with denim shorts and oversize jacket.
Denim desire
Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
The star opted for a simple look with a loose fit t-shirt and multi layered chains.
Stacking up
Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
The Gen Z diva is quite obsessed with rainbows, which is evident in her outfits and accessories.
Rainbow girl
Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit Kaur donned a retro look with white baggy shirt and loose bottom denims.
Bring back the 80’s
Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looks fabulous in a halter neck crop top and white joggers with her hair tied up in a neat bun.
Spring into action
Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
The actress looks date ready as she sports an off shoulder crop top with high waist jeans.
Acing crop top look
Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Checkered co-ords
Nimrit looks stylish in a crop top and skirt as she enjoys her me time.
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films