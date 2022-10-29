Heading 3

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Gen Z fashion

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 29, 2022

Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is seen chilling in a graphic print T-shirt with floral pants.

Floral print pants and boat hat

Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant loves bright colours and wore a neon short dress and pink sunglasses in this pic.

Punch of pop

Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Chhoti Sarrdaarni actress looks fabulous in a black oversize leather jacket and pants. She completed the look with a sling bag.

Leather all the way 

Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit sported a white turtle neck top with lace design and paired it with denim shorts and oversize jacket.

Denim desire

Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

The star opted for a simple look with a loose fit t-shirt and multi layered chains.

Stacking up

Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

The Gen Z diva is quite obsessed with rainbows, which is evident in her outfits and accessories.

Rainbow girl

Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit Kaur donned a retro look with white baggy shirt and loose bottom denims.

Bring back the 80’s

Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looks fabulous in a halter neck crop top and white joggers with her hair tied up in a neat bun.

Spring into action

Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

The actress looks date ready as she sports an off shoulder crop top with high waist jeans.

Acing crop top look

Image Source- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Checkered co-ords

Nimrit looks stylish in a crop top and skirt as she enjoys her me time.

