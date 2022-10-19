Heading 3
Niti Taylor slays in co-ord sets
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 18, 2022
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti looks beautiful in a white and orange co-ord set and can swoon many hearts with her million-dollar smile
Comfy & Beautiful
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Nailing her blue checkered co-ord ensemble effortlessly, Niti proves her endless love for stylish outfits
Checkered love
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti looks busy serving major outfit goals as she decks in a red striped co-ord outfit and is candidly clicked
Picture perfect
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
A good outfit instantly adds a spark to the mood and it is no different with this actress
Blooming with grace
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Her love for stylish co-ord seems to be never-ending, and the diva looks elated as she is decked up in her favourite attire
Fun yet stylish
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Take a look at this actress nailing her green blazer co-ord set with extreme confidence and grace
Boss woman
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti is definitely a casual stunner as she rocks her light brown checkered co-ord and exudes charm while posing in it
Poise and charm
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
This lady can undoubtedly swoon many hearts with her outfit choice and she looks dapper in an all pink co-ord set
Super chic look
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Let's take a moment to appreciate how beautiful Niti looks in a red leafy printed co-ord as she grooves to the beats
Pretty lady
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Ohh so blue-tiful! Yet again, she flaunts her love for co-ords and slays like a queen as she poses in it
Blue-tiful
