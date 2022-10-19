Heading 3

Niti Taylor slays in co-ord sets

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 18, 2022

Niti looks beautiful in a white and orange co-ord set and can swoon many hearts with her million-dollar smile

Comfy & Beautiful

Nailing her blue checkered co-ord ensemble effortlessly, Niti proves her endless love for stylish outfits

Checkered love

Niti looks busy serving major outfit goals as she decks in a red striped co-ord outfit and is candidly clicked

Picture perfect

A good outfit instantly adds a spark to the mood and it is no different with this actress

Blooming with grace

Her love for stylish co-ord seems to be never-ending, and the diva looks elated as she is decked up in her favourite attire

Fun yet stylish

Take a look at this actress nailing her green blazer co-ord set with extreme confidence and grace

Boss woman

Niti is definitely a casual stunner as she rocks her light brown checkered co-ord and exudes charm while posing in it

Poise and charm

This lady can undoubtedly swoon many hearts with her outfit choice and she looks dapper in an all pink co-ord set

Super chic look

Let's take a moment to appreciate how beautiful Niti looks in a red leafy printed co-ord as she grooves to the beats

Pretty lady

Ohh so blue-tiful! Yet again, she flaunts her love for co-ords and slays like a queen as she poses in it

Blue-tiful

