Nora Fatehi's magnificent saree looks
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
NOV 18, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
To see Nora in this shimmery embellished saree is a vision to behold! The diva looks breathtaking as she strikes a pose in it
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She knows how to make heads turn with a jaw-dropping look! Nora stuns as she strikes a pose in this stylish orange six-yard
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora’s look is packed with elegance, style and grace, and we love how she never fails to impress us with such gorgeous pictures
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Who would be able to take their eyes off her? Nora is truly a fashion icon as she effortlessly carries off the pink saree
Image: Kajol Instagram
Look at this pretty nari slaying in a saree! Nora is here to make your jaws drop with her beauty and traditional Maharashtrian look
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Clad in a bright yellow saree, Nora looks like a ray of sunshine as she makes a stylish appearance in it
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Nora yet again leaves us amazed with her pink blingy six-yard
Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Draped in this golden embellished saree, Nora dishes out major ethnic wear goals and we are taking notes!
Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Another classic look served by the queen! Nora looks classy in an amazing white saree
Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Nora looks angelic in this pink embellished saree and exudes charm as she poses in it
