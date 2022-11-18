Heading 3

Nora Fatehi's magnificent saree looks

Pramila Mandal

NOV 18, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

To see Nora in this shimmery embellished saree is a vision to behold! The diva looks breathtaking as she strikes a pose in it

Redefining elegance

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She knows how to make heads turn with a jaw-dropping look! Nora stuns as she strikes a pose in this stylish orange six-yard 

Ravishing in orange

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora’s look is packed with elegance, style and grace, and we love how she never fails to impress us with such gorgeous pictures

Graceful

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Who would be able to take their eyes off her? Nora is truly a fashion icon as she effortlessly carries off the pink saree 

Queen

Image: Kajol Instagram 

Look at this pretty nari slaying in a saree! Nora is here to make your jaws drop with her beauty and traditional Maharashtrian look

Regal look

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Clad in a bright yellow saree, Nora looks like a ray of sunshine as she makes a stylish appearance in it

Desi woman

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Nora yet again leaves us amazed with her pink blingy six-yard

Pataka

Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

Draped in this golden embellished saree, Nora dishes out major ethnic wear goals and we are taking notes!

Goddess in gold!

Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

Another classic look served by the queen! Nora looks classy in an amazing white saree

The Slayer

Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

Nora looks angelic in this pink embellished saree and exudes charm as she poses in it

Fashionista

