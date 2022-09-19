Heading 3
Palak Sindhwani's elegant ethnic looks
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 19, 2022
Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Palak Sindhwani effortlessly defines style and elegance altogether in this bright white outfit and looks all set to slay in her pretty sharara
Defining Elegance
Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
This Desi Kudi can steal the limelight with her pretty smile and her gorgeous green traditional outfit
Gorgeous in green
Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
A pretty sight to behold, isn’t it? Palak looked stunning as she wore her grace and beauty with perfection along with this ethnic wear
Pretty in Pink
Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
A ray of sunshine amidst the beauty of nature. This picture of Palak in a pastel yellow
ethnic outfit is absolutely refreshing
Sunshine Girl
Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Cherishing every moment but also dishing out fashion goals. Palak looks extremely gorgeous as she twirls in this Purple Anarkali
Purple Love
Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
The ethnic love but with a modern touch! Take cues from Palak on how to nail an outfit stylishly, and you will never be disappointed
Modern touch
Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Palak’s closet holds some spectacular yellow ethnic outfits, and she makes several heads turn when she dons one
Festive Ready
Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Palak yet again acing her ethnic look in this blue-tiful outfit and showing us that it is always a lovely choice for any outing
Blue-tiful
\Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Another classic look served by the diva! Palak decked up in this colorful outfit is fashion goals, and we are taking notes!
Stop and Stare
Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
This Punjabi Kudi dressed in a brown Patiala suit is all set to groove over Bhangra beats and make your heart skip a beat
Stunner
