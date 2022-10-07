Heading 3

Pavvitra Punia-Eijaz Khan's mushy PICS

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 7, 2022

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Since being together through thick and thin, Pavvitra and Eijaz have often defined how strong and pure their relationship is

Power Couple

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Eijaz and Pavvitra have kept the fun alive in their relationship and their love is visible in such pictures

Partners in fun

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Spending quality time with one another and capturing precious moments, Eijaz and Pavvitra never fail to dish out couple goals

Togetherness

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

This snap is from Pavvitra’s birthday where she blooms with joy as she poses with Eijaz

 Picture perfect

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Here, both are undoubtedly raising the bar of PDA with this cute picture!

Subtle romance

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Teasing one another, Eijaz and Pavvitra make for a cool couple

Creating memories 

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Here, both are undoubtedly raising the bar of PDA with this cute picture!

Subtle romance

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

This picture has to be framed! Take a look at Pavvitra and Eijaz putting their best fashion foot forward

  All the love

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Check out the two painting the town red with their love! Pavvitra and Eijaz give new reasons to fans to fall in love with them

 Twinning and winning 

Image source: Eijaz Khan Instagram

 Couple goals

This couple’s undeniable chemistry often proves that fairy tales do exist and love never ends

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Navratri Day 4
 Shine in Yellow

Click Here