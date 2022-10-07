Heading 3
Pavvitra Punia-Eijaz Khan's mushy PICS
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 7, 2022
Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
Since being together through thick and thin, Pavvitra and Eijaz have often defined how strong and pure their relationship is
Power Couple
Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
Eijaz and Pavvitra have kept the fun alive in their relationship and their love is visible in such pictures
Partners in fun
Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
Spending quality time with one another and capturing precious moments, Eijaz and Pavvitra never fail to dish out couple goals
Togetherness
Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
This snap is from Pavvitra’s birthday where she blooms with joy as she poses with Eijaz
Picture perfect
Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
Here, both are undoubtedly raising the bar of PDA with this cute picture!
Subtle romance
Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
Teasing one another, Eijaz and Pavvitra make for a cool couple
Creating memories
Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
This picture has to be framed! Take a look at Pavvitra and Eijaz putting their best fashion foot forward
All the love
Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
Check out the two painting the town red with their love! Pavvitra and Eijaz give new reasons to fans to fall in love with them
Twinning and winning
Image source: Eijaz Khan Instagram
Couple goals
This couple’s undeniable chemistry often proves that fairy tales do exist and love never ends
