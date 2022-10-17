Heading 3

Pearl V Puri’s beachside clicks

Pramila Mandal

OCT 15, 2022

TELEVISION 

Image source: Pearl V Puri Instagram

Fitness Freak

Pearl V Puri flaunts his fit physique as he strikes a yoga pose with a breathtaking view in the background

Image source: Pearl V Puri Instagram

Happiest at the shore

This picture is all about the silent sea, the soothing sand, and of course the handsome Pearl!

Image source: Pearl V Puri Instagram

For the love of white

Pearl manages to distract us away from the beautiful backdrop as he stretches his chiseled arms

Image source: Pearl V Puri Instagram

Poser Pearl

Handsome hunk Pearl loves the silence of the shores

Image source: Pearl V Puri Instagram

Amidst the city’s hustle and bustle, Pearl finds peace around the corner of the beach and enjoys the company of sun, sand, and sea

Favorite Escape

Image source: Pearl V Puri Instagram

Infinite isolation

Sunbathing in this calming atmosphere, Pearl looks relaxed as he rests in the pool against a beautiful scenery 

Image source: Pearl V Puri Instagram

Upside down

Take a look at this upside-down picture as Pearl flaunts his fit bod and is grabbing many eyeballs for his personality

Image source: Pearl V Puri Instagram

Picture Perfect

Enjoying the beauty of nature is what Peral loves doing the most

Image source: Pearl V Puri Instagram

Favourite spot

The actor looks dapper as he sports a printed shirt on brown pants and exudes charm as he donned yellow sunglasses on it

Image source: Pearl V Puri Instagram

Admiring Nature

This jaw-dropping photo from his beach vacay has not only left us stunned but also made us crave a holiday

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: inside alia bhatt baby shower

Click Here