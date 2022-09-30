Heading 3

Popular couples from Bigg Boss seasons

SEPT 30, 2022

Source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Lovebirds Karan and Tejasswi rose to stardom after their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The two melted many hearts with their PDA and are known as the cutest couple

   Karan Kundrra-                Tejasswi Prakash

Source: Aly Goni Instagram

Jasmin and Aly or as their fans call them, ‘Jasly’ were a part of Bigg Boss 14. The duo often swooned the hearts of their fans with their chemistry on the show

   Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni

Source: Prince Narula Instagram

Known as the power couple, Prince and Yuvika never fail to dish out couple goals. The two fell in love in Bigg Boss 9 house, and after dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2018

   Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary

Source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Pavvitra and Eijaz met in Bigg Boss 14 house and fell head over heels in love. Since then, the two are going strong and receive love from fans

    Pavvitra Punia- Eijaz Khan

Source: Asim Riaz Instagram

Asim and Himanshi fell in love inside Bigg Boss 13 house, and after the show, the two are often seen together spending quality time

 Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana

Source: Keith Sequeira Instagram

The cutest and the coolest couple fell in love inside Bigg Boss 9 house. Keith and Rochelle dated for several years and tied the knot in 2018

  Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao

Source: Kishwer Merchant Instagram

Another popular duo who never fails to make fans go gaga over their chemistry. Kishwer and Suyyash participated in Bigg Boss 9 and are among the most loved couples

   Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai

Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina and Abhinav faced tough time in their married life before they entered Bigg Boss 14 house. The two worked on their relationship and now are a strong couple

   Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Source: Paras Chhabra Instagram

Paras and Mahira were a part of Bigg Boss 13. Though they didn’t confirm their relationship, their PDA in the house was always the talk of the town

    Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma

