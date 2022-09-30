Heading 3
Popular couples from Bigg Boss seasons
Lovebirds Karan and Tejasswi rose to stardom after their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The two melted many hearts with their PDA and are known as the cutest couple
Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash
Jasmin and Aly or as their fans call them, ‘Jasly’ were a part of Bigg Boss 14. The duo often swooned the hearts of their fans with their chemistry on the show
Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni
Known as the power couple, Prince and Yuvika never fail to dish out couple goals. The two fell in love in Bigg Boss 9 house, and after dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2018
Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary
Pavvitra and Eijaz met in Bigg Boss 14 house and fell head over heels in love. Since then, the two are going strong and receive love from fans
Pavvitra Punia- Eijaz Khan
Asim and Himanshi fell in love inside Bigg Boss 13 house, and after the show, the two are often seen together spending quality time
Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana
The cutest and the coolest couple fell in love inside Bigg Boss 9 house. Keith and Rochelle dated for several years and tied the knot in 2018
Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao
Another popular duo who never fails to make fans go gaga over their chemistry. Kishwer and Suyyash participated in Bigg Boss 9 and are among the most loved couples
Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai
Rubina and Abhinav faced tough time in their married life before they entered Bigg Boss 14 house. The two worked on their relationship and now are a strong couple
Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla
Paras and Mahira were a part of Bigg Boss 13. Though they didn’t confirm their relationship, their PDA in the house was always the talk of the town
Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma
