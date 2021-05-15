Present life of popular TV actresses May 15, 2021
Smriti Irani was the lead actress in popular serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
At present she is at Minister in the Union Cabinet of India
Dipika Chikhlia was the lead actress in the Ramayana
She was last seen in the movie ‘Bala’
Ekta Kaul made an impact with the show Mere Angne Mein and numerous other shows
At present she is taking care of her baby
Rakshanda Khan became popular from shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Kasamh Se, etc
She has now left acting and has her own event management company
Gauri Pradhan was immensely appreciated for her acting in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, etc
She has formed her company now named Knotty Tales
