Present life of popular TV actresses

May 15, 2021

Smriti Irani was the lead actress in popular serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

At present she is at Minister in the Union Cabinet of India

Dipika Chikhlia was the lead actress in the Ramayana

She was last seen in the movie ‘Bala’

Ekta Kaul made an impact with the show Mere Angne Mein and numerous other shows

At present she is taking care of her baby

Rakshanda Khan became popular from shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Kasamh Se, etc

She has now left acting and has her own event management company

Gauri Pradhan was immensely appreciated for her acting in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, etc

She has formed her company now named Knotty Tales

