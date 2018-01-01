celebs' dating life

Bigg Boss 14 

november 11, 2020

Rahul Vaidya is ruling the internet with his wedding proposal to TV star Disha Parmar

Disha is famous for playing the lead in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara

Ali Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share a strong bond of friendship

The two were rumoured to be dating, but they have always shared that they are just good friends

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018

Fans of the show are loving their chemistry and strong game inside the house

Pavitra Punia is currently single, but earlier, she was dating Paras Chhabra & was linked to Siddharth Shukla as well

Nikki Tamboli was in a relationship with DJ Rohit Gida

Kavita Kaushik has been married since 3 years to Ronit Biswas

Eijaz Khan is currently single, but he dated Anita Hassanandani and Natalie Di Luccio in the past

