Disha is famous for playing the lead in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara
Ali Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share a strong bond of friendship
The two were rumoured to be dating, but they have always shared that they are just good friends
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018
Fans of the show are loving their chemistry and strong game inside the house
Pavitra Punia is currently single, but earlier, she was dating Paras Chhabra & was linked to Siddharth Shukla as well
Nikki Tamboli was in a relationship with DJ Rohit Gida
Kavita Kaushik has been married since 3 years to Ronit Biswas
Eijaz Khan is currently single, but he dated Anita Hassanandani and Natalie Di Luccio in the past
