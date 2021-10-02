Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar travelled to the Maldives to celebrate Rahul's birthday and their honeymoon together. Disha posted a picture of herself hugging Rahul and wishing him on his birthday shortly after landing
Rahul was seen wearing a white T-shirt and looking quite lively and relaxed. The message on his tee grabbed attention, which said, "Happy Birthday Rahul Vaidya"
Disha raised the bar in these Maldives bikini pictures. Her photos set the Internet ablaze
Rahul is seen here living in the moment to the fullest. He uploaded this wonderful video with a background score of Farhan Akhtar's voice
Disha posed in the pool with a floating tray. Parmar captioned the photo on Instagram, "Glute & float!"
On his vacation, the singer scuba dived for the first time and posted a picture in his diving attire looking absolutely thrilled
The couple shared a lovely picture of Disha kissing Rahul on the cheek. She captioned it, "Sea-zing the Day!"
The couple shared a beautiful picture of themselves at the Maldives' harbour as they bid adieu to paradise
