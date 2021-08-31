Rakhi Sawant: From unknown to known

Rakhi Sawant ran away from home at an early age to chase her dreams. She braved all the odds because she did not want to be bound by the shackles of society
She made her Bollywood debut in the 1997 film Agnichakra with a dance number. Through this, she made a cut in Bollywood
Mohabbat hai Mirchi was her breakthrough item number in Chura Liya Hai Tumne in 2003. After that, she did many item numbers
In 2006, she appeared in the first season of the Indian reality television series Bigg Boss 1
Following that, she appeared in several shows, notably Nach Baliye, Rakhi Ka Insaaf and Rakhi Ka Swayamvar
She is the type of person who is unapologetic and always speaks from the heart, even if it seems impolite, and she was also named the "controversy queen"
After a while, her career took a turn for the worse. She wanted work but she didn't get opportunities. She went through a difficult period in her life
She made a huge comeback as a challenger in Big boss 14, and she garnered a huge fan base
As she exited the Bigg Boss mansion, her mother was already receiving chemotherapy to combat Cancer. She helped her mother combat the illness. Salman Khan provided financial assistance for her mother's medical treatment
The Pardesiya girl is now admired by many people as the entertainment queen, and she is also a paparazzi favourite