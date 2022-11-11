Heading 3

Rashami Desai
in stylish gowns

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Nov 11, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Dabbu Ratnani instagram

Uttaran actress looks stunning in the off-shoulder multicolor gown paired with suede heels.

Full of colors

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Get a statement look for the party in a fabulous lavender net design stylish gown.

Lavender fusion

Image source- Shruti Bagwe instagram

Fix this gorgeous black high slit gown worn by Rashami Desai as your date night outfit and get lots of compliments.

Colossal slit gown

Image source- Ipshita DB / Photographer Instagram

Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai looks daunting in this bodycon and fully embellished dress in wine shade.

Fit and fab

Image source- Amit Khannaphotography

If you are fond of embroidery work, then check out the gorgeous embroidered net design fashionable gown.

Sizzling babe

Image source- Aashka Patel instagram

Get all eyes on you at the party with the snazzy black high-slit gown and cut-out detail on the top.

Life of the party

Image source- Amit Khannaphotography

Naagin 4 actress looks she is living a dreamy fairy tale as sported a lovely pink flared gown.

Disney princess

Image source-  Rashami Desai instagram

 Your festive look is sorted with the blue gown with embellishment and huge amount of frared design.

Gorgeous in blue

Image source- Raehs Gopinath instagram

The lovely pastel shade of the gown can be perfect for a casual outing with friends or a lunch date.

Net off shoulder gown

Image source- Rashami Desai instagram

Flaunt your curves in the gorgeous off-shoulder and sides cut-out design gown with high heels

Stunner in black

