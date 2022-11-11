Rashami Desai
in stylish gowns
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 11, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Dabbu Ratnani instagram
Uttaran actress looks stunning in the off-shoulder multicolor gown paired with suede heels.
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Get a statement look for the party in a fabulous lavender net design stylish gown.
Image source- Shruti Bagwe instagram
Fix this gorgeous black high slit gown worn by Rashami Desai as your date night outfit and get lots of compliments.
Image source- Ipshita DB / Photographer Instagram
Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai looks daunting in this bodycon and fully embellished dress in wine shade.
Image source- Amit Khannaphotography
If you are fond of embroidery work, then check out the gorgeous embroidered net design fashionable gown.
Image source- Aashka Patel instagram
Get all eyes on you at the party with the snazzy black high-slit gown and cut-out detail on the top.
Image source- Amit Khannaphotography
Naagin 4 actress looks she is living a dreamy fairy tale as sported a lovely pink flared gown.
Image source- Rashami Desai instagram
Your festive look is sorted with the blue gown with embellishment and huge amount of frared design.
Image source- Raehs Gopinath instagram
The lovely pastel shade of the gown can be perfect for a casual outing with friends or a lunch date.
Image source- Rashami Desai instagram
Flaunt your curves in the gorgeous off-shoulder and sides cut-out design gown with high heels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.