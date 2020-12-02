Rashami to Pavitra: Sidharth's December 02, 2020
linkups
Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia were rumoured to be dating in the past
They starred together on the show Love U Zindagi
Sidharth and Rashami Desai's rumoured relationship grabbed a lot of attention
Sidharth and Rashami won hearts with their chemistry in Dil Se Dil Tak
Shukla was also reportedly in a relationship with his Madhubala co-star Dhrashti Dhami
The rumours of Sidharth and Tanisha Mukerji made a lot of buzz
He and Aarti Singh were rumoured to be dating in the past
The rumours of him dating Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend and actress Akanksha Puri were all over the place
The actor is currently rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill
The duo's chemistry in the Bigg Boss 13 house grabbed a lot of attention
For more updates on Sidharth Shukla, follow PINKVILLA Click Here