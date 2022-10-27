Heading 3

Ratan Raajputh: For the love of farming

Gayatri Nirmal

OCT 27, 2022

Video Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram

Ratan Raajputh enjoys rice plantation with the local villagers in this video

Dhaan ki love Story

Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram

Ratan abides by the saying, ‘When in Rome, do as the Romans do.’

Best Workshop for life

Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram

Nature has literally given Ratan Raajputh wings to fly and feel free

Wings to fly

Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram

Ratan Raajputh loves mountains and this video is proof

Heart’s in the mountains

Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram

The Santoshi Maa actress feels the liveliest when close to nature

Love for Mother Nature 

Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram

The language of love is a tie-breaker in every relationship

The Love Language

Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram

Ratan is literally enjoying in the lap of Mother Nature

Nap Time 

Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram

Ratan Raajputh enjoys the agricultural life and believes that nature heals you completely

Agricultural Life

Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram

Ratan ploughs the field with the cattle here in the traditional way

Ploughing

Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram

The 35-year-old took an open shower post Holi and felt liberated 

 Open shower

