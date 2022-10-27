Heading 3
Ratan Raajputh: For the love of farming
Gayatri Nirmal
TELEVISION
OCT 27, 2022
Video Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram
Ratan Raajputh enjoys rice plantation with the local villagers in this video
Dhaan ki love Story
Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram
Ratan abides by the saying, ‘When in Rome, do as the Romans do.’
Best Workshop for life
Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram
Nature has literally given Ratan Raajputh wings to fly and feel free
Wings to fly
Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram
Ratan Raajputh loves mountains and this video is proof
Heart’s in the mountains
Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram
The Santoshi Maa actress feels the liveliest when close to nature
Love for Mother Nature
Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram
The language of love is a tie-breaker in every relationship
The Love Language
Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram
Ratan is literally enjoying in the lap of Mother Nature
Nap Time
Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram
Ratan Raajputh enjoys the agricultural life and believes that nature heals you completely
Agricultural Life
Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram
Ratan ploughs the field with the cattle here in the traditional way
Ploughing
Image Credit: Ratan Raajputh Instagram
The 35-year-old took an open shower post Holi and felt liberated
Open shower
