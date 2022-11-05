Heading 3
Rithvik Dhanjani loves prints
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 05, 2022
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Stealing the limelight with his style and persona! Rithvik looks confident, smart and truly a fashion icon in this printed shirt
Showstopper
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Decked up in this leafy printed shirt and shorts, the star serves vacay outfit ideas that are worth noting down
Floral love
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
How much blue is too much? Showing us how to ace a blue-tiful floral printed shirt, Rithvik looks dapper as he poses in it
Dressed to impress
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
“Wearing the same drama, on a different evening!” says Rithvik and we agree with it as his love for printed shirts seems never-ending
Fun yet stylish
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Black and white is a match made in heaven! Rithivik decked up in a printed white shirt and black bottoms is a truly unmissable
Jam session
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Clad in a floral-printed shirt, Rithvik certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his funky looks
Cool stud
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
With a color as vibrant as blue, Handsome hunk Rithvik looks ready to rock the ramp with his printed shirt and matching bottoms
Man Crush
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
This quirky colorful printed shirt and Rithvik’s suave walk can sweep anyone off their feet
Ready to rock
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Rithvik has been having a great time with prints lately and we are too impressed with his fun, funky, and fabulous sartorial choice
Fashion on point
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Fiery look
Hopping on the bandwagon of animal-printed outfits, Rithvik makes a strong case here as he sports a voguish cheetah-printed shirt
