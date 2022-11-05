Heading 3

Rithvik Dhanjani loves prints

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

Nov 05, 2022

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Stealing the limelight with his style and persona! Rithvik looks confident, smart and truly a fashion icon in this printed shirt

Showstopper

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Decked up in this leafy printed shirt and shorts, the star serves vacay outfit ideas that are worth noting down

Floral love

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

How much blue is too much? Showing us how to ace a blue-tiful floral printed shirt, Rithvik looks dapper as he poses in it

Dressed to impress

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

“Wearing the same drama, on a different evening!” says Rithvik and we agree with it as his love for printed shirts seems never-ending

Fun yet stylish

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Black and white is a match made in heaven! Rithivik decked up in a printed white shirt and black bottoms is a truly unmissable

Jam session

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Clad in a floral-printed shirt, Rithvik certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his funky looks

Cool stud

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

With a color as vibrant as blue, Handsome hunk Rithvik looks ready to rock the ramp with his printed shirt and matching bottoms

Man Crush

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

This quirky colorful printed shirt and Rithvik’s suave walk can sweep anyone off their feet

Ready to rock

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Rithvik has been having a great time with prints lately and we are too impressed with his fun, funky, and fabulous sartorial choice

Fashion on point

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Fiery look

Hopping on the bandwagon of animal-printed outfits, Rithvik makes a strong case here as he sports a voguish cheetah-printed shirt

