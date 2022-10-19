Heading 3
Rubina Dilaik's quirky looks in JDJ 10
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 18, 2022
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik made a style statement with her green shimmery bodycon outfit.
Galm green outfit
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
No one can nail a sari look like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik.
Embellished blue saree
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina often gives a glimpse of her love for denims, example this picture.
Casual denim look
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress shimmers in a light blue jumpsuit.
Shimmery jumpsuit
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star looks stunning in a bright pink net flowy dress with a cropped leather jacket and high ponytail.
The pink genie
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks pretty in a white crop top and dhoti style skirt.
Exotic diva look
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik aced an Indian classical dancer look in a yellow outfit and pearl work jewellery.
Traditional beauty
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Fashion queen of Telly town is a knockout in beige and blue exotic Arabian looks.
Arabian beauty
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik in her traditional Himachal outfit with silver jewellery looks beautiful.
Traditional Himachal look
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant is seen flaunting her curves in black co-ord set.
Sizzling in black
