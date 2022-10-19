Heading 3

Rubina Dilaik's quirky looks in JDJ 10

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 18, 2022

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik made a style statement with her green shimmery bodycon outfit.

Galm green outfit

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

No one can nail a sari look like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik.

Embellished blue saree

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina often gives a glimpse of her love for denims, example this picture.

Casual denim look

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress shimmers in a light blue jumpsuit.

Shimmery jumpsuit

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star looks stunning in a bright pink net flowy dress with a cropped leather jacket and high ponytail.

The pink genie

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looks pretty in a white crop top and dhoti style skirt.

Exotic diva look

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik aced an Indian classical dancer look in a yellow outfit and pearl work jewellery.

Traditional beauty

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Fashion queen of Telly town is a knockout in beige and blue exotic Arabian looks.

Arabian beauty

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik in her traditional Himachal outfit with silver jewellery looks beautiful.

Traditional Himachal look

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant is seen flaunting her curves in black co-ord set.

Sizzling in black

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: INSIDE ALIA BHATT BABY SHOWER

Click Here