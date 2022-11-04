Heading 3

Rubina to Hina: Divas love Jumpsuits

Pramila Mandal

Nov 04, 2022

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Drop-dead gorgeous Hina Khan is ramp ready and all set to make your jaw drops with her blue blingy backless jumpsuit

Hina Khan

Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Keeping it basic yet stylish, Karishma flaunts her chic fashion and totally aces her look in a lemon-printed jumpsuit

Karishma Tanna

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Choosing chic over bling, Surbhi exudes charm as she strikes a pose in a black jumpsuit and looks comfy in it

Surbhi Chandna

Image source: ProPixer Instagram

How much gold is too much gold? Rubina raises the hotness quotient as she dons this stunning shining jumpsuit 

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Blue-tiful outfit on this gorgeous diva is just enough to make the angels fall! 

Shraddha Arya

Image source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer is an absolute babe as she flaunts her glam look in this pretty pink strapless jumpsuit 

Jennifer Winget

Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha dishes out date night outfit ideas as she decks up in a red jumpsuit and exudes charm while posing in it

Disha Parmar

Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram

We are amazed by Krystle's jaw-dropping curves and bow down to her fantastic fashion sense here!

Krystle Dsouza

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

The boss lady looks ready to rock the gram with her stunning bossy looks like these and we are taking notes!

Tina Datta

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy

Mouni in this black cut-out jumpsuit is just a stunning sight to behold!

