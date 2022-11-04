Heading 3
Rubina to Hina: Divas love Jumpsuits
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 04, 2022
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Drop-dead gorgeous Hina Khan is ramp ready and all set to make your jaw drops with her blue blingy backless jumpsuit
Hina Khan
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Keeping it basic yet stylish, Karishma flaunts her chic fashion and totally aces her look in a lemon-printed jumpsuit
Karishma Tanna
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Choosing chic over bling, Surbhi exudes charm as she strikes a pose in a black jumpsuit and looks comfy in it
Surbhi Chandna
Image source: ProPixer Instagram
How much gold is too much gold? Rubina raises the hotness quotient as she dons this stunning shining jumpsuit
Rubina Dilaik
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Blue-tiful outfit on this gorgeous diva is just enough to make the angels fall!
Shraddha Arya
Image source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer is an absolute babe as she flaunts her glam look in this pretty pink strapless jumpsuit
Jennifer Winget
Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha dishes out date night outfit ideas as she decks up in a red jumpsuit and exudes charm while posing in it
Disha Parmar
Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram
We are amazed by Krystle's jaw-dropping curves and bow down to her fantastic fashion sense here!
Krystle Dsouza
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
The boss lady looks ready to rock the gram with her stunning bossy looks like these and we are taking notes!
Tina Datta
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy
Mouni in this black cut-out jumpsuit is just a stunning sight to behold!
