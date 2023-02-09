Heading 3
Rupali Ganguly-Ashvin K Verma's happy pics
TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 09, 2023
Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma look happiest when they are together
Happy couple
Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly loves to spend time with her husband Ashwin K Verma
Fun at home
Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma are couple goals in the beautiful pictures from Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth pics
Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma looked quite impressive in formal dress as the actress charmed in a saree
Pose in style
Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly has got a truly romantic husband as he visited her on the sets of Anupamaa and surprised her
Surprise on sets
Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Whenever the couple is not working they love to plan mini trips together
Going for trips
Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
The relationship between Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma is definitely all things love
Lots of love
Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma’s cosy and romantic love story is an inspiration for many
Sweet hugs
Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma’s happy faces are proof of their beautiful and blissful marriage
Her forever support
