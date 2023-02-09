Heading 3

Rupali Ganguly-Ashvin K Verma's happy pics

TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

FEB 09, 2023

Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram 

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma look happiest when they are together

Happy couple

Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly loves to spend time with her husband Ashwin K Verma 

Fun at home

Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma are couple goals in the beautiful pictures from Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth pics

Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma looked quite impressive in formal dress as the actress charmed in a saree 

Pose in style

Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly has got a truly romantic husband as he visited her on the sets of Anupamaa and surprised her

 Surprise on sets

Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Whenever the couple is not working they love to plan mini trips together

Going for trips

Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The relationship between Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma is definitely all things love

Lots of love

Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma’s cosy and romantic love story is an inspiration for many

 Sweet hugs

Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma’s happy faces are proof of their beautiful and blissful marriage

 Her forever support

