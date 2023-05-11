MAY 11, 2023
Jasmin-Rupali:
TV Celebs' Car Collection
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
From Tejasswi Prakash to Rupali Ganguly, check out the list of TV celebrities who own expensive cars
TV celebs own expensive cars
Karan Kundrra is an adventure junkie. He has the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon worth Rs 60.35 lakh
Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra
Jasmin has a sparkly blue Mercedes-Benz GLC in her collection. The price of this model goes up to Rs 67.99 lakh
Image: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin
Image: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly
The Anupamaa actress has a bright red colored Mahindra Thar worth Rs 14.15 lakh
Tejasswi Prakash has an Audi Q7 worth Rs 90 lakh in her garage
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash
Shweta Tiwari owns a BMW 7 series, the cost of which ranges from Rs 1.38 crore to Rs 2.46 crore
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari
When she turned 18, Ashnoor Kaur purchased a BMW X3, the price of which goes up to Rs 67.90 lakh
Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Ashnoor Kaur
She bought a white Range Rover Velar, which costs approximately Rs 87 lakh
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet Kaur
Raqesh Bapat owns an expensive Audi Q7
Image: Raqesh Bapat Instagram
Raqesh Bapat
The comedian/actor has a Mercedes Benz GLE car to his collection worth Rs 1.25 crore
Image: Arti Singh Sharma Instagram
Krushna Abhishek
