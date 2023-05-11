MAY 11, 2023

Heading 3

Jasmin-Rupali:
TV Celebs' Car Collection

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

From Tejasswi Prakash to Rupali Ganguly, check out the list of TV celebrities who own expensive cars

TV celebs own expensive cars

Karan Kundrra is an adventure junkie. He has the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon worth Rs 60.35 lakh

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra

Jasmin has a sparkly blue Mercedes-Benz GLC in her collection. The price of this model goes up to Rs 67.99 lakh

Image: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin

Image: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly

The Anupamaa actress has a bright red colored Mahindra Thar worth Rs 14.15 lakh

Tejasswi Prakash has an Audi Q7 worth Rs 90 lakh in her garage

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash

Shweta Tiwari owns a BMW 7 series, the cost of which ranges from Rs 1.38 crore to Rs 2.46 crore

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari

When she turned 18, Ashnoor Kaur purchased a BMW X3, the price of which goes up to Rs 67.90 lakh

Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram

Ashnoor Kaur

She bought a white Range Rover Velar, which costs approximately Rs 87 lakh

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet Kaur

Raqesh Bapat owns an expensive Audi Q7

Image: Raqesh Bapat Instagram

Raqesh Bapat

The comedian/actor has a Mercedes Benz GLE car to his collection worth Rs 1.25 crore

Image: Arti Singh Sharma Instagram

Krushna Abhishek

