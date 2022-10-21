Heading 3

Rupali Ganguly's gorgeous sarees

OCT 21, 2022

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali looks extremely beautiful draped in a white bandhani saree and defines elegance like a queen

Gorgeous in white

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Her favourite colour and her favourite outfit! Rupali posing in this yellow saree is truly a vision to behold

Shine in yellow

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Pretty Nari in a gorgeous saree! We are blown away by her traditional look and heavily embellished blue six-yard

Blue-tiful

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Her acting prowess is worth applauding, but don’t miss out on her amazing style sense, which can steal the limelight

Pataka

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

A saree can never run out of fashion! This diva exudes charm as she poses in this lovely orange and red-hued six-yard

Desi Kudi

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali looks all set for the forthcoming Diwali festivities as she decks up in a green Nauvari saree and opts for a Maharashtrian look

Festive Ready

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Sarees are her first love! Clad in this simple printed six-yard, Rupali proves that it is a perfect outfit for any event

Slaying

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Defining her endless love for six yards, Rupali looks nothing less than a queen as she poses in a pristine white saree

Sartorial delight

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Red brings out the best in her! Seems like a saree is her comfort outfit, and we admire how she flaunts her love for it

For the love of red

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Lastly, we must bow down to her looking so amazing in every saree she drapes

Ravishing in maroon

