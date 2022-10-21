Heading 3
Rupali Ganguly's gorgeous sarees
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 21, 2022
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali looks extremely beautiful draped in a white bandhani saree and defines elegance like a queen
Gorgeous in white
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Her favourite colour and her favourite outfit! Rupali posing in this yellow saree is truly a vision to behold
Shine in yellow
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Pretty Nari in a gorgeous saree! We are blown away by her traditional look and heavily embellished blue six-yard
Blue-tiful
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Her acting prowess is worth applauding, but don’t miss out on her amazing style sense, which can steal the limelight
Pataka
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
A saree can never run out of fashion! This diva exudes charm as she poses in this lovely orange and red-hued six-yard
Desi Kudi
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali looks all set for the forthcoming Diwali festivities as she decks up in a green Nauvari saree and opts for a Maharashtrian look
Festive Ready
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Sarees are her first love! Clad in this simple printed six-yard, Rupali proves that it is a perfect outfit for any event
Slaying
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Defining her endless love for six yards, Rupali looks nothing less than a queen as she poses in a pristine white saree
Sartorial delight
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Red brings out the best in her! Seems like a saree is her comfort outfit, and we admire how she flaunts her love for it
For the love of red
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Lastly, we must bow down to her looking so amazing in every saree she drapes
Ravishing in maroon
