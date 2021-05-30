Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s facts

May 30, 2021

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has taken many leaps including a one year leap, an eight years leap, a ten years leap and then further four years leap

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya completed 2,184 episodes.Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan had appeared on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to promote their movie, Dilwale

Gia Manek (initial Gopi Bahu) upset the makers of the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya when she participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. On refusing to quit the reality series, Gia was replaced with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. However, Gia said that she left the show as the producer was torturing her

Rucha Hasabnis who played Rashi quit her career in acting after getting married and that’s why her character was killed in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has Gujarat as the backdrop, but the shooting for the series mainly took place in Mira Road

The outside part of the Modi Mansion shown in the series is of a beautiful villa located in Madh Island

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s shooting has also taken place abroad in Singapore and Switzerland

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya gave rise to remakes in Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Bengali

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has a different storyline, but the concept of the series is the same as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

