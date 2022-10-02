Sara Ali Khan
in neon outfits
Keeping it casual
Sara Ali Khan kept it casual yet chic as she wore a neon crop top with distressed blue denim jeans and a pair of neon heels
Desi look
Sara Ali Khan picked out a bright neon green sharara set. A simple dupatta with tassels on the edge completed her look
Casual and chic
Sara picked out a neon green crop top that had a drawstring tie-up detail and was teamed with pink high-waisted denim shorts
Street style at its best
Sara carried off her street style best in a white crop top from Adidas and layered her outfit with a neon green cropped jacket
Vacation in the hills
During one of her vacations in the hills, Sara is posing in a neon-coloured jacket which she had paired with* black t-shirt and white track pants
Slaying in a bikini
Wearing a neon bikini, Sara Ali Khan can be seen enjoying the rain in a swimming pool with her unicorn float
Flaunting her love for neon
Sara soaked up the sun in a neon bikini from her Maldives vacation. She styled her swimwear look with a printed sarong
Hotness redefined
During Love Aaj Kal promotions, Sara picked out a neon lime green mini skirt and paired it with a blingy sequin crop top
Glamorous in neon
Sara donned a quirky neon blazer and shorts outfit, teamed up with a magenta camisole and strappy neon high heels
Sara is seen clad in a blue crop top with a neon green skirt. She teamed it up with a hot pink blazer and neon green heels
Fashionista
