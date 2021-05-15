best television series
Shaheer Sheikh’s May 15, 2021
Kya Mast Hai Life
Shaheer Sheikh made his television debut by playing the character of the college-going youngster, Veer Mehta in Kya Mast Hai Life
Shaheer played the character of Nana Sahib in periodic drama series, Jhansi Ki Rani
Jhansi Ki Rani
The actor was highly praised for playing the character of a “chocolate boy” in Navya: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal
Navya
Shaheer Sheikh’s cameo appearance in Disney Channel’s Best of Luck Nikki was loved by the audiences
Best of Luck Nikki
The actor’s performance in Teri Meri Love Stories opposite Maahi Vij showcased his versatile acting
Teri Meri Love Stories
Shaheer did full justice to the character of Arjuna in the mythological series, Mahabharat
Mahabharat
The star rose to fame by playing the character of Devrath Dixit in the popular daily soap, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
Shaheer’s phenomenal acting as Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim aur Anarkali was hailed by the audiences
Dastaan-E-Mohabbat
Shaheer Sheikh successfully created a huge fanbase by playing the character of Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
For more updates on Shaheer Sheikh, follow PINKVILLA