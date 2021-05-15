best television series

Shaheer Sheikh’s

May 15, 2021

Kya Mast Hai Life

Shaheer Sheikh made his television debut by playing the character of the college-going youngster, Veer Mehta in Kya Mast Hai Life

Shaheer played the character of Nana Sahib in periodic drama series, Jhansi Ki Rani

Jhansi Ki Rani

The actor was highly praised for playing the character of a “chocolate boy” in Navya: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal

Navya

Shaheer Sheikh’s cameo appearance in Disney Channel’s Best of Luck Nikki was loved by the audiences

Best of Luck Nikki

The actor’s performance in Teri Meri Love Stories opposite Maahi Vij showcased his versatile acting

Teri Meri Love Stories

Shaheer did full justice to the character of Arjuna in the mythological series, Mahabharat

Mahabharat

The star rose to fame by playing the character of Devrath Dixit in the popular daily soap, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Shaheer’s phenomenal acting as Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim aur Anarkali was hailed by the audiences

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat

Shaheer Sheikh successfully created a huge fanbase by playing the character of Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

