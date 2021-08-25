AUGUST 25, 2021

 Shaheer Sheikh's travel photos

Shaheer is seen posing with his bike as he enjoys the weather in ladakh

The actor enjoys a nice boat ride as the wind gently caresses his face


Who doesn’t love snow? Shaheer is seen posing in the snow at Ladakh in an all-white outfit

 Imitating the famous pose is definitely a must when you have such a great background

Shaheer feels like he is surrounded by poetry on all sides as he poses under a pink tree

The calm waters and the feeling of serendipity is all you need for a good vacation

Shaheer is seen posing with his guitar on the sand by the ocean

He is on top of the world with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor as they visit the Paro Taktsang temple

Everything about this picture is absolutely perfect, from the pose to the background

Shaheer is seen enjoying the snowy mountains and the magical rainbow

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here