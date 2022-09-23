Heading 3
Shark Ghazal Alagh’s exotic vacation
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 23, 2022
Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram
Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh is a travel enthusiast and she loves to travel with her husband. They are looking fashionable in tropical prints
Twinning in Mexico
Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram
Mama Earth founder Ghazal is looking gorgeous in floral print romper and stylish earrings as she enjoys a long drive
Long drive
Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram
Ghazal and Varun are seen enjoying the morning date with beautiful natural surroundings. She looks fabulous in golden bikini
Morning nature date
Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram
Ghazal looks fashionable as she poses below massive waterfall, which is covered by huge rocks
Beneath the waterfall
Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram
The couple offered a glimpse of the lavish pool house and looked stunning in a black and golden swimsuit
Beach stay
Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram
The couple shared pictures of their beautiful moments at the trip as they enjoyed the serene sunset from their beach resort
Beautiful sunset
Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram
Ghazal looks marvellous in black crop top and trousers as she posed with her husband. She is seen partying with her friends
Partying with friends
Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram
Ghazal and her husband are fond of dancing and offered a glimpse of the same as they dance together at a party
Dancing partners
The couple is seen spending some special time alone in Udaipur. Ghazal looks fabulous in a black lacy design dress
Date night
Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram
Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram
Ghazal is seen holding a colorful lantern as her husband clicked her pics at their special date
Exotic lightings
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah in glam looks