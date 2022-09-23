Heading 3

Shark Ghazal Alagh’s exotic vacation

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 23, 2022

Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram

Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh is a travel enthusiast and she loves to travel with her husband. They are looking fashionable in tropical prints

  Twinning in Mexico

Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram

Mama Earth founder Ghazal is looking gorgeous in floral print romper and stylish earrings as she enjoys a long drive

   Long drive

Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram

Ghazal and Varun are seen enjoying the morning date with beautiful natural surroundings. She looks fabulous in golden bikini

   Morning nature date

Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram

Ghazal looks fashionable as she poses below massive waterfall, which is covered by huge rocks

   Beneath the waterfall

Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram

The couple offered a glimpse of the lavish pool house and looked stunning in a black and golden swimsuit

    Beach stay

Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram

The couple shared pictures of their beautiful moments at the trip as they enjoyed the serene sunset from their beach resort

    Beautiful sunset

Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram

Ghazal looks marvellous in black crop top and trousers as she posed with her husband. She is seen partying with her friends

  Partying with friends

Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram

Ghazal and her husband are fond of dancing and offered a glimpse of the same as they dance together at a party

  Dancing partners

The couple is seen spending some special time alone in Udaipur. Ghazal looks fabulous in a black lacy design dress

   Date night

Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram

Image source- Ghazal Alagh instagram

Ghazal is seen holding a colorful lantern as her husband clicked her pics at their special date

   Exotic lightings

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah in glam looks

Click Here